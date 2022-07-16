Is Elder Scrolls Online Plus Worth it in 2022?￼

While one of the main features of Elder Scrolls Online Plus is a near infinite space for storage of crafting materials, Elder Scrolls Online Plus is a helpful subscription that helps players make the most out of the Elder Scrolls Online experience. Be it through the dungeon content it unlocks or the number of valuable features within the service.

More Elder Scrolls Online Guides:

Elder Scrolls Online Launching Lost Depths DLC | Elder Scrolls Online High Isle Gets Epic Launch Cinematic | Lord of the Rings Actor Joins Elder Scrolls Online Voice Cast

What is Elder Scrolls Online Plus?

Elder Scrolls Online Plus is a subscription-based service for the popular MMORPG that offers a plethora of content for its players and only grows denser with each passing content patch. Whether it is allowing the player to experience more of the story-rich MMO through the full range of DLC Dungeons. This gives ardent adventurers an opportunity to experience new content that is not in the base game. Along with the dungeons and storylines that exist within the service, there are also more practical reasons for purchasing the subscription, which is available for:

15 USD Monthly

Monthly 14 USD Every three months

Every three months 13 USD Every six months

Every six months 12 USD Yearly subscription

Players wishing to thrive in its resource-reliant crafting system will be enticed by the nearly infinite storage crafting bag given to the player, which proves to be an invaluable source of space in a game that frequently requires the player to gather materials and recipes for their crafts. All crafting materials are also automatically removed from the bag when crafting. This can be a quick time saver as the player does not need to rummage through their inventory for the necessary items. Items that cannot find a home in the inventory can be placed within the double bank space the subscription allows, which will help the player with a multitude of crafting classes and their materials or any assortment of loot. Players wishing to maximize their time in-game can also benefit from this subscription due to the gains listed below.

10% buff for Experience

10% buff for Gold

10% buff for Crafting Inspiration

10% buff for Trait Research

For those players interested in the more fashion-oriented world of mounts and cosmetic items, the ESO Plus subscription offers an allowance of 1650 Crowns a month. The currency can be used to purchase items such as mounts, costumes, pets, XP scrolls, and DLC. This provides players searching for additional things to do within Elder Scrolls Online with a worthwhile experience, whether this is at endgame or during the leveling process.

Should I get Elder Scrolls Online Plus?

Players looking to obtain all they can for the time they invest in the game would be remiss without the content within ESO Plus, as it offers features invaluable to the player experience that serves to not only help players along the way but to ease their journey and offer added content for those seeking additional adventures.