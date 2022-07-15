Portal 2: Chapter 8 – Test Chamber 11 Solution

The last four puzzles of Portal 2‘s eighth chapter are hands down the toughest in the entire game. Because there are so many elements in each test, they’re extremely complicated and can slow the momentum of the game’s finale if you get stuck on them for too long. Chapter 8’s Test Chamber 11 has an excursion funnel, a laser cube, a regular cube, and a few sections that involve flinging yourself through portals so it certainly meets the requirements of being a complicated puzzle in the game’s final sections.

If you’re stuck here, don’t worry, it’s a tough section of the game, especially if this is your first time playing through Portal 2 on Portal: Companion Collection for the Switch. If you’ve tried everything and you’re ready to move on, use the guide below to find the solution to Test Chamber 11.

How to Solve Test Chamber 11 in Portal 2

When you first enter Test Chamber 11, you’re going to notice a lot of different testing elements. It’s a little overwhelming at first, but the main goal of the test is to lower the two raised platforms so that you can get to the exit door. To do this, you’ll need to start by having a cube. There’s a cube on a raised platform to the left of where you first walked in. To get there, you’re going to need to launch yourself to it. Put your first portal on the tile that the excursion funnel is pushing into on the floor and your second on the checkered floor tile directly in the center of the main area.

Hop into the funnel and ride it all the way to the top. Here, you’ll be pushing down a pressure tile on the ceiling which will lower one of the platforms in front of the exit door. You’ll be using the tile later, but for now, put your first portal on the slanted wall to the left of the passageway that led you into the room and fling yourself to the cube on the ledge.

Grab the cube and then take it to the laser in front of the excursion funnel. When the laser is hitting the node, it powers the funnel, but if you interrupt the flow of the laser with the cube, you can stop the funnel, opening up a new area with a refraction cube. Put the cube you’ve got in your hands in front of the laser.

With the laser blocked and the funnel turned off, portal yourself back up to the main area. Put your first portal on the slanted tile across from the turned-off funnel and your second on the slanted tile that you used to launch yourself to the cube.

Walk on the aerial faith plate in the center of the room that faces your second portal. You’ll go flying through them and land right next to a refraction cube. Pick it up and take it to the laser blocked by the first cube. Replace the first cube with the new one and point the laser at the portalable wall.

Portal your way back to the main area and put the first cube on the checkered floor tile in the center of the room. Return to the area with the laser, but don’t fall into the pit. Put one portal on the wall where the laser is hitting and the other on the wall across from the second later target located to the right of the exit platforms. Once the target is hit, the first platform will lower.

Step on the lowered platform. Once you’re on it, move your second portal so that the laser isn’t hitting the target anymore. With the target unlit, your platform will rise halfway up the wall. Now, to lower the next platform.

To lower the next platform, you’ll need to hit the pressure plate that’s on the ceiling in the middle of the room. To do this, you’ll need to get the excursion funnel working again. Put one portal underneath the refraction cube that’s interrupting the laser stream and the other on the wall next to it. As long as the cube is out of the way, you should be good to go.

With the funnel flowing again, put one portal on the tile underneath it and the other on the checkered tile with the first cube in the center of the room. The cube will be lifted to the ceiling and once it hits the tile, the second platform will lower.

Step onto it and then shoot either portal somewhere else to drop the cube. Once the cube drops, the platform will raise and you’ll be able to walk through the exit door.