Vanguard and Warzone: How to Unlock the Push Dagger

A new Call of Duty season means some new weapons are added to Vanguard and Warzone. Season 4 is no different as players have been able to unlock the Marco 5 submachine gun and UGM 8 light machine gun from day one. Also, the developers keep the season fresh by dropping a couple more new weapons part way through the season. A July 14 update introduced the Push Dagger melee weapon to Vanguard and Warzone Season 4. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about unlocking the latest weapon.

The Push Dagger has been described by Activision as “built for speed and stealth, this new melee tool will be a great addition to loadouts where close-quarter fights and silent takedowns are critical to a mission’s success.” Although melee weapons are not always the most effective option for your secondary weapon slot, they can be fun to use.

How to unlock the Push Dagger in Vanguard and Warzone

To get your hands on the Push Dagger, you will have to complete a challenge. In multiplayer or Warzone, you are tasked with getting 5 kills with a primary weapon in a single match 15 times. In order to achieve this, you can equip the fast melee perk for faster movement or use a Bayonet on your gun. If you prefer to take on a challenge in zombies, you can unlock the Push Dagger by getting 100 kills with a melee weapon while shrouded by your Aether Shroud. To get quick melee kills, it’s recommended that you use the Aether Shroud once you have lured a large hoard of zombies into a small area.

Of course, you can always unlock the Push Dagger immediately by purchasing it as part of a bundle in the Vanguard and Warzone store. That is all you need to know about unlocking the Push Dagger. Happy knifing!