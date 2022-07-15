Portal 2: Chapter 8 – Test Chamber 06 Solution

As the player gets closer and closer to the end of Portal 2, the puzzle difficulty starts ramping up immensely. While they’re certainly satisfying to solve, the game’s later test chambers have the tendency to stump players grinding the momentum of the story to a complete stop.

If you’re playing through the series for the first time on Portal: Companion Collection for the Switch and have found yourself stuck, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Take a look at our guide below and you should be getting back to the ending of the game’s story in just a few more tests.

More Portal 2 guides:

| Preservation of Mass Achievement Guide | Chapter 2 Test Chamber 08 Solution | Chapter 3 Test Chamber 09 Solution | Chapter 3 Test Chamber 11 Solution | Chapter 3 Test Chamber 15 Solution | Chapter 6 Enrichment Sphere 2 Solution | Chapter 6 Enrichment Sphere 3 Solution | Chapter 7 Enrichment Sphere 4 Solution | Chapter 7 Enrichment Sphere 5 Solution | Chapter 8 Test Chamber 01 Solution | Chapter 8 Test Chamber 02 Solution | Chapter 8 Test Chamber 03 Solution | Chapter 8 Test Chamber 04 Solution | Chapter 8 Test Chamber 05 Solution |

How to Solve Test Chamber 06 in Portal 2

Test Chamber 06 is a relatively straightforward puzzle when it’s boiled down. Essentially, the goal is to put a cube on a pressure tile to open the exit door. That said, there are plenty of obstacles standing in your way from doing that. When you first enter the room, you’ll notice a pit full of turrets, a button that drops a cube from a pipe, a vertical hard light bridge, an aerial faith plate, and the pressure tile where the cube needs to go on the other side of an emancipation grid. We’ll first focus on getting the cube.

Walk over to the button on your left and give it a press. It drops a cube onto a faith plate and launches it directly into the emancipation grid, fizzling it instantly. To prevent it from being destroyed, place your first portal on the wall where the hard light bridge is hitting. Then put your second on the wall next to the grid so that when the cube is launched, it hits the light bridge instead of the grid. Launch a new cube and let it fall to the bottom of the pit.

Portal yourself down to the cube, grab it, and quickly come back up to the main area without being shot full of holes by the turrets below. Depending on where your cube lands, this can be kind of tricky, but if it falls directly in the middle of the turrets’ gaze, let’s say, you can always reset it by pushing the cube button again.

Now that you’re back in the main area with the cube, put it down for a moment. You’re going to be using the faith plate on the floor to launch yourself up to the catwalk above, but when you walk over the plate you overshoot the landing. Place your second portal on the portalable tile on the wall next to the Wheatley screen. This will put the hard light bridge in your path, stopping you from overshooting. Set up the portals and then walk over the plate while holding the cube.

Once on top of the catwalk, point your attention to the pit with the turrets. Put the cube down for a moment to put your second portal on the wall next to them to block their gaze with the light bridge. Now they won’t be bothering you when we get down there to put the cube on the switch.

With the light bridge giving you cover, walk to the end of the catwalk with the cube and jump into the pit on the side of the emancipation grid with the pressure tile. Put the cube on the tile.

Turn around and face the catwalk. You should see an easy way to portal yourself back up to it. Once you’re on the platform, walk back to the exit door and move on to the next test.