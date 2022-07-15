Escape Academy: How To Complete Trial By Taste | Walkthrough Pt. 6

The kitchen is a very dangerous place in Escape Academy. What starts as a simple milkshake hunt becomes a race against the clock as you try to find an antidote. And the puzzles are getting even more obscure — you’ll need to search through every shelf and pile to get the items you need. The kitchen isn’t the only place you’ll go. The entire Dining Hall is open to explore, filled with secret compartments and maddening puzzles. Make mental note of everything you see. You never know what’ll be important and when.

More Escape Academy guides:

Introductions | Part 1 | Entrance Exam | Part 2 | Escape Artist | Part 3

Trial By Taste | Part 6

Unlock The Platter

You have 10:00 minutes to solve this milkshake mystery. You need to find three hidden keys to open the Silver Platter.

Start by collecting the [ Funky Fork ] from the plate on the conveyor belt.

] from the plate on the conveyor belt. Use the [Funky Fork] to open the center lock on the Silver Platter. That’s one out of three done.

Go to the Microwave near Jeb. Look inside — there’s meat and another fork.

Check the Microwave Poster for cooking instructions. Collect the [ Fire Extinguisher ] from the wall near the poster. MICROWAVE CODE : [3:35]

] from the wall near the poster.

The Microwave will open. Use the [Fire Extinguisher] to collect the second [Funky Fork]. That’s another key to open a lock on the Silver Platter.

The last [Funky Fork] is in the dirty dishes to the right of the Platter. Use all three [Funky Fork] keys to open the locks and drink the Milkshake.

Find The Antidote

You have 15:00 minutes to find the antidote for the poison.

First, we need to enter the Freezer. Check the lock. To get the code, interact with the Toaster on the Kitchen Island . FREEZER CODE : [Square – Hollow Circle – “U” Circle – Square]

on the .

In the Freezer, collect the [ Kitchen Knife ] from the shelf to the right of the poster, and the [ Ice Cube With Key ] from the on the lower shelf to the left of the post.

] from the shelf to the right of the poster, and the [ ] from the on the lower shelf to the left of the post. Use [Ice Cube With Key] on the boiling saucepan. Collect the [Small Key]. Use the sink and fill it with water. Use the [Small Key] on the door to the Dining Hall.

Dining Hall

In the Dining Hall, find the birthday party area. Use the [ Kitchen Knife ] on the Cake to reveal four colors — [ Red – Yellow – Purple – Blue ].

] on the Cake to reveal four colors — [ ]. Find the Present Box near the Cake . There’s a lock with symbols. PRESENT CODE : [Red – Yellow – Purple – Blue]

near the . There’s a lock with symbols.

Open the present to collect the [Encyclopedia of Poisons]. We’ll need this later.

While in the party area, use the [ Fire Extinguisher ] on the Fireplace.

] on the Fireplace. Collect the [ Dirty Plate ], then return to the kitchen. Use the sink, turn on the water, and use the [ Dirty Plate ] to get the [ Cryptic Plate ].

], then return to the kitchen. Use the sink, turn on the water, and use the [ ] to get the [ ]. The [ Cryptic Plate ] reveals a hidden code on the Condiment Rack on the front table. CONDIMENT RACK CODE : Turn like a safe key to cardinal directions. [North (Start) – East (Right) – West (Left) – South (Right)]. You have to turn the rack in the specific direction listed above. It works like a dial lock.

] reveals a hidden code on the Condiment Rack on the front table.

Collect the [Antidote Recipe]. You’ll need it soon.

Go to the front of the Dining Hall and interact with the poster. Remove it to reveal a keypad. The poster shows four food items — [ Cheese – Apple – Meat – Bread ]. HIDDEN KEYPAD CODE : [Up – Right – Up – Down]

].

Ride the Dumbwaiter down, using the lever, and collect the [ Staff Key ]. Use the [ Staff Key ] on the Glass Case.

down, using the lever, and collect the [ ].

Now we can create the Antidote . Unlock the Glass Case and use the [ Antidote Recipe ] and the [ Encyclopedia of Poisons ] to figure out the solution. POISON SOLUTION : [Belladonna x1 – Calabar x3 – Mineral Water x1 – Shaken]

. Unlock the and use the [ ] and the [ ] to figure out the solution.

Follow the directions exactly to complete the puzzle. You’re saved!