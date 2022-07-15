Escape Academy: How To Complete The Breakout | Walkthrough Pt. 5

The most inventive room yet puts you in the control seat. Instead of escaping a room, you’re helping someone else escape an entire facility — in The Breakout, you’ll join forces with the Headmistress and Jeb to infiltrate an anti-escape prison ship. Using a radio, computer monitors, maps and other devices in the room, you’ll need to help the Headmistress delve deep into the prison and save her old mentor. This is easily the trickiest room so far in Escape Academy, forcing you to use all the reference materials at your disposal as-fast-as-possible. If you’re overwhelmed, we’ve got all the answers in the full guide below.

The Breakout | Part 5

Misson Control

You have 25:00 minutes to complete this. A very different type of Escape Room. This time, you’ll use the tools in the office to help aid your allies as they invade a prison ship.

The Headmistress will ask for you to acknowledge. Use the Radio and input the code on the sheet — with a dash — to begin the mission. AFFIRMATIVE CODE : [10-4]



She will come under fire from a turret. Check the upper-right monitor. The turret serial code is printed as a riddle. Input the code on the Radio so she can disable it. TURRET SERIAL CODE : 160



Next, the Headmistress needs to find a Computer Terminal on Deck 1. Check the map in your office. Scroll to Deck 1. NEGATIVE CODE : [10-10] COMPUTER LOCATION : [02]



The ship will move at specific time intervals. To maintain connection, use the Computer and the Map on the wall. The location is marked by time — this is real-time, so match the location on the map with your current time. Mark the location with the Computer Terminal to reconnect with the Headmistress. This will continuously happen as you progress through the stage. Use the clock timer in the room. Instead of counting down, you need to use numbers that are counting up. MAP COORDINATE : At T+3 minutes, scan sector [ D3 ]. At T+6 minutes, scan sector [ E2 ] and so on.



Once you restore connection, send the [ 10-4 ] code via Radio. The Headmistress will Fax clues to you. Check the clues to deduce Eel’s cell location.

] code via Radio. The Headmistress will Fax clues to you. Check the clues to deduce Eel’s cell location. Clue #1 : Not on a floor with a Trash Compactor.

: Not on a floor with a Trash Compactor. Clue #2 : Held between the Cafeteria and Mail Room.

: Held between the Cafeteria and Mail Room. Clue #3 : Floor with even number of cells, in Cell #3. EEL’S CELL NUMBER : [5-0-3]

: Floor with even number of cells, in Cell #3.

Omega Protocol

The walls will lower and reveal more devices to interact with. Take note of the lock mechanism on the monitor. It is [ White – Red – Blue – White – Red ].

]. Check the Reference Key monitor on the right. Scroll through to see how the code changes depending on the color.

monitor on the right. Scroll through to see how the code changes depending on the color. On the left, you’ll find the Code Input Monitor. You can deduce the code by looking at the Reference Key. Here’s what we know.

Reference Key Clue : Input the code with the Lever Monitor. The code always begins at 3. Remember that the code is [ White-Red-Blue-White-Red ].

: Input the code with the Lever Monitor. The code always begins at 3. Remember that the code is [ ]. White : -1

: -1 Red : +2

: +2 Blue : -2 CELL DOOR CODE : [2-4-2-1-3]

: -2

Send the code [2-4-2-1-3] via Radio.

Power Outage

The power goes out. Find the [ UV Flashlight ] from the wall panel, then shine the light on the blank posters. Each one has a clue. Use the clues to figure out which levels to flip on the Electricity Panel in the front-right corner of the room. Clue #1 : Either A or L Clue #2 : Both R and H Clue #3 : Both G and C Clue #4 : Not S

] from the wall panel, then shine the light on the blank posters. Each one has a clue. Use the clues to figure out which levels to flip on the Electricity Panel in the front-right corner of the room.

Use the Electricity Panel and fulfill all the clue requirements. To solve the puzzle, flip the switches to the following letters. PANEL SOLUTION (TOP-TO-BOTTOM) : [C – H – A – R – G – E]



Set the switches to the correct letters to restore power. One more turret is blocking your escape. Check the monitor for another riddle. Think you get guess it? Try saying each riddle out loud. TURRET SERIAL CODE : [7-13]

