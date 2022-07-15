Escape Academy: How To Complete Under Pressure | Walkthrough Pt. 4

The stages are getting more and more complex as we enter The Thresher in Escape Academy. Instead of solving one room, we’ll have to unravel five separate rooms to escape the incoming flood waters. Trapped at the bottom of a facility, you’ll work your way up one room at a time as seawater flows in. The only way to buy yourself more time is to reach the next floor. Each floor gives you 5 minutes to escape, so you’re really under pressure to succeed. If you’re lost and want the best possible score without using those hints, here’s how to solve Level 4.

Floor 1

Once this puzzle gets started, you only have 5:00 minutes to escape before water floods the room.

To begin the puzzle room, open the gray case on the cart. There’s a [ Small Key ] inside. Get it.

] inside. Get it. Use the [ Small Key ] on the lock under the Electricity Box. Open it to reveal a Red Switch . This turns off the power. Flip it off.

] on the lock under the Electricity Box. Open it to reveal a . This turns off the power. Flip it off. Directly behind where you started, turn around and interact with the blue handprint on the wall. Collect the [Clippers], [Hammer] and [Screwdriver].

Use the [ Hammer ] on the heart wood over the door with writing. This reveals the word “ Fear “.

] on the heart wood over the door with writing. This reveals the word “ “. Flip back on the power so you can use the Locked Gate keypad. LOCKED GATE KEYPAD : Input the word [ F-E-A-R ] by pressing the buttons with each letter.



Floor 2

The ladder through the gate leads to a new room. Each floor you reach gives you 5:00 minutes more to your timer.

Use the [ Clippers ] on the rope in the center of the room to gain the [ Blue Valve Handle ].

] on the rope in the center of the room to gain the [ ]. Find the large door with a [Yellow Handle] and a [Red Handle]. Place the [Blue Valve Handle] in the center. Now we need to turn the valves to the correct numbers.

Solve the [Red / Blue / Yellow Handles] puzzle. There are clues all around the room on plaques.

Clue #1 : Yellow is odd.

: Yellow is odd. Clue #2 : No valve should be set to 5.

: No valve should be set to 5. Clue #3 : Red is double yellow.

: Red is double yellow. Clue #4 : Blue is more than Yellow, but less than Red. VALVE SOLUTION : [Yellow: 3 – Blue: 4 – Red: 6]

: Blue is more than Yellow, but less than Red.

After unlocking the valve door, use the crank to collect the [ Rusty Key ]. Use the [ Rusty Key ] on the lock in the center of the room. Collect the [ Handicam ].

]. Use the [ ] on the lock in the center of the room. Collect the [ ]. Use the [ Handicam ] on the hook you raised to get the key. Place on the hook, then lower with the crank. Check the monitor to see your code. LOCKED GATE KEYPAD : Input the word [ W-I-L-L ]

] on the hook you raised to get the key. Place on the hook, then lower with the crank. Check the monitor to see your code.

Floor 3

Reach the third room. Collect the [ Acrylic Sheet ] from the old couch. Collect another [ Acrylic Sheet ] from the mounted symbols on the wall. One more [ Acrylic Sheet ] is found in the open cardboard box near the exit gate.

] from the old couch. Collect another [ ] from the mounted symbols on the wall. One more [ ] is found in the open cardboard box near the exit gate. And finally collect the [ Safe Manual ] from inside the closed toilet. The [ Safe Manual ] shows a series of symbols that change with each iteration. The [ Acrylic Sheet ] shows different symbols when hung on the walls.

] from inside the closed toilet.

Collect all the [ Acrylic Sheets ] and hang them on the wall to spell out numbers. This code is used to open the lock on the Electricity Panel. WALL SYMBOL SOLUTION : [5-1-0]

] and hang them on the wall to spell out numbers. This code is used to open the lock on the Electricity Panel.

Use the code to open the Electricity Panel. Now we need a the [ Handle ] — that is found in the safe.

] — that is found in the safe. The safe has three ways to interact — Square Button , Circle Button and Handle .

, and . Check the [ Safe Manual ] and see how it changes. We need to change the pattern to Mk. 5. SAFE SOLUTION : [Circle – Circle – Square – Handle – Square]

] and see how it changes. We need to change the pattern to Mk. 5.

Collect the [ Electricity Handle ] and use it on the Electricity Panel. Flip the switch and check the [ Acrylic Sheet ] wall. Look at the word carefully. This is the Locked Gate Code.

] and use it on the Electricity Panel. Flip the switch and check the [ ] wall. Look at the word carefully. This is the Locked Gate Code. Turn on the power before using the keypad. LOCKED GATE KEYPAD : Input the word [S-L-O-W]



Floor 4

Take the ladder up to the fourth room. This room is full of Steam Valves. Collect the [ Cypher Sheet ] pinned to a pipe.

] pinned to a pipe. Collect two [Strange Devices] from the worktable.

At each of the steam valves you’ll find a panel you can remove with the [ Screwdriver ].

]. The corner wall is covered in black jumbled text. Use the [ Cypher Sheet ] to read the message.

] to read the message. CYPHER MESSAGE SOLUTION: [UNDER PRESSURE – OVER WEIGHT]

Find the [ Water Pressure ] panel and the [ Water Weight ] panel. Open them and place the [ Strange Device ] on the correct slot. Water Pressure : Place [ Strange Device ] in the UNDER slot. Water Weight : Place [ Strange Device ] in the OVER slot.

] panel and the [ ] panel. Open them and place the [ ] on the correct slot.

Placing the strange device will give you letters. These letters are combined to get the Locked Gate escape code. LOCKED GATE KEYPAD : [Y-O-U-R]



Floor 5 & Escape

Climb up to the final puzzle room. This room is full of yellow wires.

Find the “ Fragile ” crate and use the [ Hammer ] to smash it. Collect the [ Old Map ] inside. Take note of the symbols.

” crate and use the [ ] to smash it. Collect the [ ] inside. Take note of the symbols. Turn on the Electricity Panel to make power flow through the wires. If the wires are connected, the screens will display words.

Pin the [ Old Map ] to your screen. You need to make power flow to the white screens with Yellow Marks in the corners. If it doesn’t have a yellow mark, ignore the white panel. The [ Old Map ] shows which letters on the yellow-marked screens are part of the Locked Gate code.

] to your screen. You need to make power flow to the white screens with Yellow Marks in the corners. If it doesn’t have a yellow mark, ignore the white panel.

To get the Locked Gate Keypad code, turn the wires to flow power to the screens with yellow marks in the corner. Get all four screens on, then match the relative position of the letters (marked with 1/2/3/4) with the yellow mark. LOCKED GATE KEYPAD : [M-I-N-D]

