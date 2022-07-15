Escape Academy: How To Complete Entrance Exam | Walkthrough Pt. 2

Prove your worth in the second big puzzle of Escape Academy. After finding the secret entrance to the school, you’re assigned to the Entrance Exam — if you don’t pass, you’ll be shipped out permanently. Show just how smart you are by unraveling another room packed with puzzles. You’ll be doing all your solving in the Headmistress’s Office, and the only way to escape is to input her true name. Search for clues, get all three names, and begin your true journey to the top of the class. Here’s how to solve everything in Level 2 of Escape Academy.

More Escape Academy Guides:

Introductions | Part 1

Entrance Exam | Part 2

Headmaster’s Office

You have 15 minutes to solve the puzzle.

Collect the [ Small Key ] from the coatrack near the door.

] from the coatrack near the door. Use the [ Small Key ] on the drawer of the desk in the center of the room. Go behind the desk to spot the yellow lock. Collect the [ Group Photo ] and the [ Screwdriver ].

] on the drawer of the desk in the center of the room. Go behind the desk to spot the yellow lock.

Use the [ Screwdriver ] on the vent to the right of the door. Crawl inside and find the phone number. The number is [ 952-4242 ]. Use the phone on the desk. Input the number [ 952-4242 ] — remember the name [ Solange ].

] on the vent to the right of the door. Crawl inside and find the phone number. The number is [ ].

Find the locked case to the left of the door. The case shows an image of a Clock, Plant, and Trophy. Count the number of Clocks, Plants and Trophies in the room. CASE CODE : [2-5-3]



Collect the [ Headmaster in Greece ], [ Headmaster in Egypt ], and [ Headmaster in Japan ] photos. Take note of the numbers on each photo. Greece : 1991 Egypt : 1954 Japan : 1975

], [ ], and [ ] photos. Take note of the numbers on each photo.

Go to the bookshelf with books labeled with names of countries. Push the books in this order: [Egypt], [Japan], [Greece]. This unlocks a hidden room.

Hidden Room

Enter the hidden room behind the bookshelf.

Collect the [Floppy Disk] from the table on the left side of the main office room.

Use the [ Floppy Disc ] on the computer in the hidden room. The computer will display the word [ DEAD ]. Use the piano and input the code [ D-E-A-D ] in the keys. This unlocks a panel with the [ UV Lightbulb ].

] on the computer in the hidden room. The computer will display the word [ ].

Use the [UV Lightbulb] on the broken light near the hidden room entrance. This will reveal a hidden name on the diploma. Remember the name: [Jacqueline].

Escaping

To escape, you need three names . Input the names in the computer terminal next to the door before the time limit. A name is given for calling a phone number found in the vent. A name is on the PHD in the hidden room under the UV light. A final name is from the [ Group Photo ]. In the hidden room, compare the mask above the fireplace and the [ Group Photo ]. Remember that they’re using nicknames in the photo.

. Input the names in the computer terminal next to the door before the time limit.