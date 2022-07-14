Escape Academy: How To Complete Introductions | Walkthrough Pt. 1

Welcome to Escape Academy! You’ll have to bring a notepad and all your deduction skills to unravel the mysteries of each locked room. In the Escape Academy, everything is a clue as you dig into complicated puzzles piece-by-piece. You’re (usually) under a tight time limit, so you’re always under pressure to solve as fast as possible. And we’re here to help you solve every step of this mind-bending adventure.

Escape Academy is available right now on Xbox Game Pass, so there’s no reason not to give this game a try. Here we’re going to explain how to solve each puzzle step-by-step. The puzzles are complicated, so we’ll do our best to explain how to solve everything before providing a straight-up solution, with pictures to guide you.

Here, we’re tackling the very first puzzle in the game.

Introductions | Part 1

Escape the Room!

You have 10:00 minutes to escape. The goal is to find a [ Key ] and leave through the Exit Door.

Read the clue found on the paper on the podium near the door. Check the clock and remember the numbers [1230].

Collect the [ Red Goblet ] from the cardboard box to the right of the door. Note the “ E ” on the goblet.

Collect the [Yellow Goblet] from the trashcan to the left of the door.

Open the chest in the center of the room to gain the [ Blue Goblet ] and the [ Mysterious Clue ]. CHEST CODE : [1-2-3-0]

] and the [ ].

Open the Safe . Use the [ Mysterious Clue ] — it shows four color blotches. The blotches are: Blue – Yellow – Red – Red

Check the goblets. To get the code for the safe. SAFE CODE : [F-R-E-E]



Collect the [Key of Truth] from the safe and use it on the Exit Door to escape.

Lobby

Welcome to the lobby! The employee is gone, and the front door is locked.

Collect 5 items from the corkboard: [E.E.L.’s Biz Card], [Jeb’s Biz Card], [Slip’s Biz Card], [Allie’s Biz Card], [Quanty’s Biz Card].

Inspect the TV. You’ll use the remote control. Input the following code: [ Up – Right – Down – Up – Right ]. The code is located on the T-Shirt Rack.

– – – – ]. The TV will display three codes. 1. WRO 2. NYYVR 3. RRY



Go into the backroom and use the black / white / red poster to translate the letters. 1. JEB 2. ALLIE 3. EEL



Use the Fish Trophy Scanners in the backroom. Use the [ Biz Cards ] on each numbered scanner. 1. [ Jeb’s Biz Card ] 2. [ Allie’s Biz Card ] 3. [ E.E.L’s Biz Card ]

] on each numbered scanner.