Escape Academy: How To Complete Introductions | Walkthrough Pt. 1

Welcome to Escape Academy! You’ll have to bring a notepad and all your deduction skills to unravel the mysteries of each locked room. In the Escape Academy, everything is a clue as you dig into complicated puzzles piece-by-piece. You’re (usually) under a tight time limit, so you’re always under pressure to solve as fast as possible. And we’re here to help you solve every step of this mind-bending adventure.
Escape Academy is available right now on Xbox Game Pass, so there’s no reason not to give this game a try. Here we’re going to explain how to solve each puzzle step-by-step. The puzzles are complicated, so we’ll do our best to explain how to solve everything before providing a straight-up solution, with pictures to guide you.
Here, we’re tackling the very first puzzle in the game.
Introductions | Part 1
Escape the Room!
- You have 10:00 minutes to escape. The goal is to find a [Key] and leave through the Exit Door.
- Read the clue found on the paper on the podium near the door. Check the clock and remember the numbers [1230].
- Collect the [Red Goblet] from the cardboard box to the right of the door. Note the “E” on the goblet.
- Collect the [Yellow Goblet] from the trashcan to the left of the door.
- Open the chest in the center of the room to gain the [Blue Goblet] and the [Mysterious Clue].
- CHEST CODE: [1-2-3-0]
- Open the Safe. Use the [Mysterious Clue] — it shows four color blotches. The blotches are: Blue – Yellow – Red – Red
- Check the goblets. To get the code for the safe.
- SAFE CODE: [F-R-E-E]
- Collect the [Key of Truth] from the safe and use it on the Exit Door to escape.
Lobby
- Welcome to the lobby! The employee is gone, and the front door is locked.
- Collect 5 items from the corkboard: [E.E.L.’s Biz Card], [Jeb’s Biz Card], [Slip’s Biz Card], [Allie’s Biz Card], [Quanty’s Biz Card].
- Inspect the TV. You’ll use the remote control. Input the following code: [Up – Right – Down – Up – Right].
- The code is located on the T-Shirt Rack.
- The TV will display three codes.
- 1. WRO
- 2. NYYVR
- 3. RRY
- Go into the backroom and use the black / white / red poster to translate the letters.
- 1. JEB
- 2. ALLIE
- 3. EEL
- Use the Fish Trophy Scanners in the backroom. Use the [Biz Cards] on each numbered scanner.
- 1. [Jeb’s Biz Card]
- 2. [Allie’s Biz Card]
- 3. [E.E.L’s Biz Card]
- Collect the [Key of Lies] once you solve the puzzle. Use the key on the Toilet door. Follow the path down into the underground train network! We’ve ready to go to Escape Academy.