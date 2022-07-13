Vampire Survivors: How To Unlock Stage 5: Capella Magna | Final Level Guide

Image Source: [1]

The final stage of Vampire Survivors is finally available to players of the Early-Access “reverse bullet-hell” shooter. Getting to Stage 1-4 is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is earn levels. Get to Level 20 in Mad Forest to unlock Inlaid Library. Get to Level 40 in Inlaid Library to unlock Dairy Plant. Get to Level 60 in Dairy Plant to unlock Gallo Tower. There’s an easy pattern to follow, and you’re guaranteed to reach the next stage as long as you “complete” each level. Reach the end of the time limit, and there’s no way you won’t unlock the next stage.

But reaching Stage 5: Capella Magna is a whole lot more complicated. You’ll need to unlock a secret level, which leads to another secret level, which has a special event that can only be completed once. If you can solve the mystery and complete the Lunar Eclipse event, you’ll be on your way to the vampire’s spooky abode. Get closer to the true ending by reaching Stage 5. Here’s how.

How To Unlock Stage 5: Capella Magna

Unlocking Stage 5: Cappella Magna is a multi-step process.

That’s the basics. Unlock Hyper Mode for Stage 1-4 by defeating the boss that spawns at the 25:00 mark on the timer, then survive your first run of Moongolow to enter the Holy Forbidden. In Holy Forbidden, collect the Yellow Sign Relic.

If you can do that — and it isn’t easy — you’ll unlock the final stage. Be prepared. The game isn’t done yet. There are still surprises waiting in Stage 5 to conquer.