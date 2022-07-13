Portal 2: Chapter 8 – Test Chamber 05 Solution

Portal 2 is at its absolute toughest during Chapter 8 as all of the testing elements previously found throughout the game start being used together. It’s not an instant thing as the start of the chapter is meant to introduce the excursion funnel, but Test Chamber 05 is the start of things ramping up in complexity when the aerial faith plate is added to the mix.

These are likely to be the most difficult puzzles that players will encounter in Portal: Companion Collection so if you’re stuck, don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the guide below and you’ll be finished with Test Chamber 05 in no time.

How to Solve Test Chamber 05 in Portal 2

When you first enter Test Chamber 05, you’ll notice a funnel over your head and some aerial faith plates that will send you flying across the room. Our goal is to get to the button next to the exit door on the far side of the room first. To do this, we’ll need to use the funnel. Place your first portal on the tile that the funnel is hitting and your second on the portalable tile on the floor between the two faith plates.

With the funnel shooting vertically in the center of the room, walk over the aerial faith plate and you’ll be grabbed by the blue light. Let it take you to the top of the room and then locate the tilted tile across from the exit door. You’ll need to use your falling momentum to reach the door, so place your first portal on the tile, fall through your second, and launch yourself to the platform with the exit door.

To actually unlock the door, you’ll need to put a cube on the pressure tile next to it. Go to the button that overlooks the testing area. If you push it, you’ll see that a turret-cube spawns directly over the first aerial faith plate and is launched into the abyss below you. We’ll need to catch it with the funnel. Place your first portal on the tile that the funnel is hitting and your second on the floor tile between the two faith plates. Push the button and the cube will be caught in the light.

Once the cube reaches the top, put your first portal on the slanted tiles you used to throw yourself to the door ledge and the cube will come flying towards you. Catch the cube, put it on the pressure plate, and exit the test.