Portal 2: Chapter 8 – Test Chamber 04 Solution

The excursion funnels of Portal 2‘s eighth chapter present a new challenge for players to overcome. Chapter 8 starts simply enough by just introducing the funnels, but as it continues along it ramps the difficulty up as the game adds more and more puzzle elements.

Test Chamber 04 is the first to introduce a button that changes the direction of the funnel’s flow, so it’s a potential roadblock for those playing through Portal: Companion Collection on the Switch for the first time. If you’re stuck, take a look at our guide below and you should get through Test Chamber 04 in no time.

How to Solve Test Chamber 04 in Portal 2

When you first enter Test Chamber 04, you’ll notice that the room is divided into two halfs: one with the exit door, a turret-cube hybrid, and an excursion funnel, and the side where you entered with a pressure tile and a hostile turret. Our first goal will be to take out the turret. Luckily, it’s pretty simple. Place your first portal on the checkered wall tile where the funnel is hitting and your second on the wall where the turret’s laser is pointing. As soon as you do, the turret will float away never to be a problem again.

The next focus of the test is to get the cube on the other side of the room to the side we’re currently standing on. First up, place your second portal on the wall directly across from the cube, pushing it with the funnel.

Now, walk over the the pressure tile on your side of the room and step on it to reverse the flow of the funnel. Once the cube has passed through your second portal, reposition it to the wall across from you. Don’t shoot the portal directly across from you as you’ll be sucked into the funnel. With the funnel safely flowing next to you, step off the tile to once again turn it blue.

With the funnel flowing blue next to you, the cube should float by. Make sure to grab it, otherwise it could fall into the same pit that the turret did and you’ll need to repeat some steps. Grab the cube and put it on the pressure tile. Turret-cubes have a tendency to jump around and move a little bit so to be safe, make sure to put it on its back. To do this, drop it with the X button while you’re walking forward slightly.

Jump in the funnel and travel to the other side of the room. The new goal is to get to the exit door. To do this, we’ll need to use the funnel to travel upwards to get over the ledge, however, with the funnel pulling in instead of pushing out, it won’t be possible. To reverse the flow once more, we’ll need to get the cube off of the pressure tile. Luckily, doing that is super easy. Shoot your second portal on the wall directly across from the cube and it will fly off the tile turning the funnel blue once more.

With that taken care of, walk to the wall leading up to the exit door, place your second portal on the ground in front of it and jump into the funnel. Let it take you all the way up and then jump out to the door.