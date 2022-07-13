What is the Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 is an MMORPG that recently exploded in popularity during its Endwalker expansion. The game will soon be adding a new feature, Island Sanctuary, designed to alleviate issues within the housing system and is made for players who yearn for a more casual experience. For players who want a chance to have their own customizable space within the game this system will exist alongside the lottery-based Free Company housing system that has become congested and restrictive.

When does the Island Sanctuary Release in Final Fantasy 14 and What is it?

The update is due to release in the coming months of 2022 following release of the critically acclaimed Endwalker expansion. The update was most recently discussed in a media stream from producer Naoki Yoshida. More information regarding the update has been addressed within the stream. This includes rumors that the feature would be more akin to Animal Crossing, which the producer denied citing that the system would not be as in-depth as the full-fledged housing game.

The system will offer players an alternative to its housing system and is essentially a space in which players can carve out their own cozy corner of Eorzea. All in all, this will help players without a huge Gil pool finally have the home they have always wanted.

What Can You do in The Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy 14

Some highly awaited features discussed in the stream regarding the update include the following:

Placing Minions

Gathering

Crafting

Gardening

Base building

Minions are the Final Fantasy 14s version of collectible pets. The Island Sanctuary will allow them to roam free on the player-controlled Island within shared space known as bases.

You can also gather materials specific to the Island Sanctuary. This helps to encourage those into the robust crafting and gathering element of the game have more to do. Among these various other additions, the update includes a separate inventory to be used by players who enjoy crafting items to give their space an identity all their own.

Gardening or the ability to grow Island exclusive crops in-game is also incoming this feature. This is notably different from the Free Company estate crops that already exist within Final Fantasy 14.

Base building is also available. This is the ability to create a customizable space in which they can congregate and socialize as a previously formed group or display the work and effort they have put into the building of their Island Sanctuary. They can create either an aesthetically pleasing Sanctuary that’s easy on the eyes or a more functional space that players can use. While there are no pressure or timed events within this space, creatives will likely find a new outlet in the upcoming system.