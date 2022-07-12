No Man’s Sky: How To Get All 16 Glyphs

Glyphs are codes for the Portal Network — the more Glyphs you find, the more portals you can access. A set of Glyphs is basically an “address” for a portal, but we don’t recommend trying to randomly guess a portal code. There are so many possible Glyph combinations, and only so few that actually work.

You won’t be able to access those portals until you’ve found Glyphs. There are 16 Glyphs total, and there are two very specific methods for finding them. Let’s go over how to find Glyphs very quickly.

How To Earn Glyphs

Glyphs are required to access and use the Portal Network. There are 16 Glyphs total, and only two methods for finding them. One method is rare, while the other will unlock all 16 Glyphs in a single mission.

Method #1: Ask Travellers. Travellers are slim humanoid aliens with strange heads — they very rarely appear at Trading Posts, Camps and Space Stations. Talk to them and ask for “where they came from” to gain the location of a Traveller’s Grave. Go to the marked grave and scan it to collect a Glyph.

Method #2 : Follow the Artemis Path missions. The “Artemis Path” is a series of missions that begin right at the start of the game and serve as a tutorial. If you continue to follow these main missions, you’ll reach a mission called “The Purge” — in this mission, you’re tasked with reaching the final Atlas Interface at the center of the universe. This is the final mission. Once you reach “The Purge” you’ll be able to unlock Glyphs without scanning Unknown / Traveller’s Graves. Artemis Path Mission Order : Awakenings – Alone Amidst The Stars – Ghosts in the Machine – A Leap In The Dark – The First Traveller – Patterns In Time – 16 / 16 – The Purge

If you don’t want to follow the main story path, you can rarely seek out Traveller aliens and visit their glyph locations. Otherwise, you’ll have to follow the Artemis Path missions to (nearly) the end. You can acquire all the Glyphs in the mission, then stop before actually travelling to the final Atlas Interface.