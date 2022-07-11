Portal 2: Chapter 8 – Test Chamber 01 Solution

When the player finally makes their way out of old Aperture and reunites with a menacing Wheatley, it seems as if he might not be as dangerous as he initially appears. The first test he forces you to do is mind-numbingly simple, but when he takes you to the next chamber and it’s revealed that he’s using some of GLaDOS’ tests, it immediately becomes clear that the difficulty is about to ramp up.

The tests featured in Chapter 8 are the toughest in the entire Portal series which anyone playing through the game for the first time on Portal: Companion Collection on the Switch can attest to. They combine everything the player has learned up to this point making extremely complicated tests. If you’re stuck, however, take a look at our guide below on how to solve Test Chamber 01.

How to Solve Test Chamber 01 in Portal 2

The primary focus of Test Chamber 01 in Chapter 7 is to introduce the player to the excursion funnels. Essentially, they’re one-way tunnels that can carry the player along with any of the test elements both vertically and horizontally. When you first enter the testing room, you’ll see a pressure tile on the ceiling and a funnel pointed vertically going up to another room. Jump into the tunnel and ride up top.

Once you’re pinned on the ceiling, take a look around at the room you’re in now. You’ll see the exit door and one of Wheatley’s turret-cube hybrids on a ledge. Our focus is to grab the cube, but to get there, we’ll need to make use of the funnel. Put your first portal directly across from you on the wall opposite the wall with the exit door and your second portal directly above you. This will push you to the wall that has the door on it.

Once you’re pinned to the wall, take a look at the wall across from the ledge with the turret cube. There, you’ll notice a single tile of portalable wall that you can hit. Shoot your second portal on it, taking you out of the funnel momentarily. As you begin to fall, try to fall into the funnel and it’ll take you across the room to the ledge with the cube. If you happen to fall and miss the funnel, simply jump into the funnel moving vertically, pass through your portal on the ceiling and you’ll be taken across to the cube.

Pick up the turret-cube and jump down to the glass floor of the room. Here, shoot your second portal through the hole in the floor and onto the checkerboard tile in the room below. With the funnel flowing through the portal on the ceiling of the room you’re currently in and out of the portal you just placed on the floor, it should be hitting the pressure tile on the ceiling of the downstairs room.

With the portals set up properly, drop the cube into the funnel. Once it floats all the way to the end of the funnel, it’ll weigh down the pressure tile and the exit door will open.