Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course — How to Complete the King’s Leap

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is packed with new bosses to challenge you and among the toughest are those of the King's Leap.

The King’s Leap is an optional area of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, which opens up access to five additional bosses as well as 11 coins for you to collect. To access this area, you simply need to wander around the overworld of Inkwell Isle IV until you see a ladder. The ladder will move somewhere new after each fight so just keep hunting around until you find it for these fights. There are special rules for these fights, being that your accessories and weapons are useless, and you can only damage enemies by parrying.

How to Complete the King’s Leap in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

The Pawns

For this first Cuphead fight, watch the rafters above the arena where The Pawns will drop from. You must parry off the heads of each pawn to win the fight, but the headless ones will continue to run across the screen, making it harder to accomplish this as you wait for the remaining ones. They have no attacks aside from this, so evasion is the name of the game here.

The Knight

This boss is really annoying as he will use a taunting gesture all the time if you’re not standing where he wants you to be. As far as attacks, he has an overhead swing which will leave him panting and open to attack for a hit or two. He also has a sword thrust that works the same way, but if you’re quick, you can get an extra parry in while he’s thrusting as well. He also does an upper thrust which can be parried by Ms. Chalice but is best simply avoided with the other characters.

The Bishop

For The Bishop, you’ll have to put out each successive round of candles in order to turn him pink and parry off his head. In the meantime, you’ll need to dodge bells that float around the map as well as The Bishop’s head, which has two different cycles. For the final round, you’ll have to put out every single candle on the screen to launch your final parry and end the fight for good.

The Rook

This one is tricky as you can’t harm The Rook directly but must instead parry the pink projectiles back until they hit him. You’ll have to avoid the skulls as well as the sparks that start to shoot out more and more rapidly as the fight goes on, making things quite frenetic. Play it safe and go for the easy ones as the screen fills up, and you’ll have this Cuphead boss down in no time.

The Queen

Like The Rook, The Queen can only be harmed indirectly by lighting the pink fuses of the cannons when they point in her direction. She’ll rain down trinkets for you to avoid during her rounds and launch a three-layer chess piece which must be parried to avoid damage. This can be really tough, but stick with it and keep an eye on those cannons for success.