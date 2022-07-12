HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed – Buying Guide | Price, Platform & Crossplay

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is the little action figure FPS that could. Released in 2021, the game has seen a huge surge in popularity recently. This isn’t just a wave-based tower defense shooter you can play cooperatively with friends, it’s also a fast-paced team deathmatch FPS. Playing as an action figure hero, you bounce and blast with toy-based weaponry in massive levels sized-up to match real locations. You’re a tiny toy in a very big world.

And new players may have questions about HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed. We're here to answer some of the most basic questions about the latest game — where can you play it, how to buy it, and how you can play with friends.

What Platforms Is HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed Available On?

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is available on the following systems.

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is available on PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch. It is not available on Xbox One, Series X / S or PS4 / PS5. Currently, there are no plans to port HYPERCHARGE to new systems. But, with the sudden spike in popularity, anything can change.

How Much Does It Cost?

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is an indie FPS and priced to match. You can find the game available on all platforms for $19.99.

Platform / Edition Price Steam Standard Edition $19.99 Switch Standard Edition $19.99 Steam / Switch Complete Edition $29.99

The Complete Edition comes included with +2 Bonus Characters (Breaker & Mightus), a “Classic” Hypercharge, Road Warrior, and +18 new skins / cosmetics. All of these extras can be purchased separately with the Standard Edition.

Is There Crossplay?

No. Crossplay between Nintendo Switch and PC versions is currently not available — but the developers state this may change in a future patch. HYPERCHARGE: Unleashed just released a new patch recently with balance fixes, so the developers aren’t done yet. We may still see major changes in the future.

Crossplay? : No

: No Splitscreen Co-Op? : Yes. Available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

: Yes. Available on PC and Nintendo Switch. Cooperative & PVP Modes? : Yes. You can play online team deathmatch and other modes, or play singleplayer / cooperative tower defense.

: Yes. You can play online team deathmatch and other modes, or play singleplayer / cooperative tower defense. How Fast Does It Run?: 30 FPS on Nintendo Switch. Unlimited on PC.

And that’s just some of the basics you need to know before buying HYPERCHARGE: Unleashed. This is a very positive story for the hardworking developers, so show your support and grab this indie gem up to join the rest of the online world.