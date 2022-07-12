MADiSON: How To Complete The Labyrinth As Quickly As Possible | ‘Follow Me’ Guide

MADiSON is a terrifying psychological horror FPS that might be too scary for its own good. Later in the game, you’ll enter a seemingly endless labyrinth of passages while being hunted by a fleshy creature appearing on just the edge of your vision. Navigating the maze is incredibly tense and terrifying — and if you’re sick of being lost, there’s an easy method to escape in a few minutes or less. Don’t be afraid of the creatures in the darkness. This time they can’t hurt you.

And solving the maze isn’t as easy as just taking left turns. That’s an old trick you could masterfully use in the original Max Payne to immediately escape one of the bloody dream mazes you’ll be forced to navigate. Making left turns won’t work here — the maze is designed so you’ll get even more hopelessly lost. If you need help getting out fast, just follow the quick instructions below. For completing this maze quickly, you’ll unlock the “Follow me” achievement.

How To Quickly Escape The Maze

The maze is a terrifying series of dark passages that seemingly go on forever. You’ll collect a lighter near the entrance that provides a small amount of visible light as you traverse. Wind will cause the lighter to go out, forcing you to reignite periodically as you explore. A creature will appear in the distance — it is subtly guiding you to the exit. Instead of running away, you’ll want to follow it.

Quick Maze Path: Left, Straight Until You Reach the End -> Then Turn Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Except for the hallway you need to follow to the end, the rest of the instructions lead you through the maze. Take each turn as you see it and don’t skip turns. When you finally reach the exit, you’ll see a light in the far distance. As you approach, you’ll get a jumpscare so be prepared.

