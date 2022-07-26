Genshin Impact: Klee Ascension Guide

The Spark Knight herself returns for another banner! Make sure you have everything you need to get Klee to Level 90.

Genshin Impact’s first Pyro catalyst character holds a special place in our hearts. Apparently, she’s captured the hearts of the HoYoVerse staff too, because this is her third banner! She and Venti take the crowns as the first limited run 5 Star characters the game ever had way back in Version 1.0.

Cheerful, adorable, and hilariously destructive, Klee holds the title of Spark Knight. This is probably because of her propensity to blow up everything in sight, especially fish. Despite not making a physical appearance in-game yet, Alice the adventurer is a loving mother to Klee and hopes to instill some adventurous spirit in her daughter. For now, big brother Albedo and the Knight of Favonius keep an eye on her.

As a character from Mondstadt, Klee requires Mondstadt items for her Ascensions. Her Mondstadt specialty is the Philanemo Mushroom. These can be found growing on the buildings in the city, Springvale, and the Dawn Winery. Her boss drop is the Everflame Seed. You can farm for these by fighting the Pyroregisvine, found in Cuijue Slope, Liyue.

Here’s everything you need to get Klee to Level 90.

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

3 Divining Scroll

3 Philanemo Mushroom

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Agnidus Agate Fragments

2 Everflame Seed

10 Philanemo Mushroom

15 Divining Scroll

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Agnidus Agate Fragments

4 Everflame Seed

20 Philanemo Mushroom

12 Sealed Scroll

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Agnidus Agate Chunks

8 Everflame Seed

30 Philanemo Mushroom

18 Sealed Scroll

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Agnidus Agate Chunks

12 Everflame Seed

45 Philanemo Mushroom

12 Forbidden Cursed Scroll

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

20 Everflame Seed

60 Philanemo Mushroom

24 Forbidden Cursed Scroll

120,000 Mora