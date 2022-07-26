Genshin Impact: Klee Ascension Guide

Genshin Impact’s first Pyro catalyst character holds a special place in our hearts. Apparently, she’s captured the hearts of the HoYoVerse staff too, because this is her third banner! She and Venti take the crowns as the first limited run 5 Star characters the game ever had way back in Version 1.0.
Cheerful, adorable, and hilariously destructive, Klee holds the title of Spark Knight. This is probably because of her propensity to blow up everything in sight, especially fish. Despite not making a physical appearance in-game yet, Alice the adventurer is a loving mother to Klee and hopes to instill some adventurous spirit in her daughter. For now, big brother Albedo and the Knight of Favonius keep an eye on her.
As a character from Mondstadt, Klee requires Mondstadt items for her Ascensions. Her Mondstadt specialty is the Philanemo Mushroom. These can be found growing on the buildings in the city, Springvale, and the Dawn Winery. Her boss drop is the Everflame Seed. You can farm for these by fighting the Pyroregisvine, found in Cuijue Slope, Liyue.
Here’s everything you need to get Klee to Level 90.
Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40
1 Agnidus Agate Sliver
3 Divining Scroll
3 Philanemo Mushroom
20,000 Mora
Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50
3 Agnidus Agate Fragments
2 Everflame Seed
10 Philanemo Mushroom
15 Divining Scroll
40,000 Mora
Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60
6 Agnidus Agate Fragments
4 Everflame Seed
20 Philanemo Mushroom
12 Sealed Scroll
60,000 Mora
Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70
3 Agnidus Agate Chunks
8 Everflame Seed
30 Philanemo Mushroom
18 Sealed Scroll
80,000 Mora
Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80
6 Agnidus Agate Chunks
12 Everflame Seed
45 Philanemo Mushroom
12 Forbidden Cursed Scroll
100,000 Mora
Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90
6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone
20 Everflame Seed
60 Philanemo Mushroom
24 Forbidden Cursed Scroll
120,000 Mora
Full Ascension Totals
1 Agnidus Agate Sliver
9 Agnidus Agate Fragments
9 Agnidus Agate Chunks
6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones
46 Everflame Seed
168 Philanemo Mushroom
18 Divining Scroll
30 Sealed Scroll
36 Forbidden Cursed Scroll
420,000 Mora