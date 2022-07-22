Genshin Impact: Arataki Itto Talent Guide

Adding to the complex combat system in Genshin Impact, characters’ Talents also play a role in what a character can do. They can also help new players decide how to use and build a character. Arataki Itto’s Talents indicate that he’s meant to be used as your Main DPS. Interestingly enough, his stats interact in a way where he has both high ATK and DEF, making him the best Geo tank unit.
To unlock Itto’s full potential, you need to level up his Combat Talents. All of his Talents require some form of the Elegance books – Teachings of Elegance, Guide to Elegance, and Philosophies of Elegance. The Elegance books can be found in the Violet Court Domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. His weekly boss drop requirement is the Ashen Heart. This is one of three drops from the La Signora weekly boss fight.
Keep in mind that the materials listed below can be used to get one Talent to Level 10. This means that to upgrade all three Combat Talents, you need to multiply all Talent materials by 3.
Combat Talents
Normal Attack: Fight Club Legend
This Talent affects Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks. The Normal and Charged Attacks play into Itto’s Superlative Superstrength ability, allowing for a maximum of 5 Superlative Superstrength stacks at any given time. These stacks can be used to perform Charged Attacks without consuming Stamina. Upon using the final stack, Itto will deliver a powerful final attack.
The Plunging Attack deals AoE damage upon impact.
Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!
This Talent affects Itto’s Elemental Skill. When Ushi hits an opponent, Itto gains a stack of Superlative Superstrength. Ushi also taunts enemies in a really adorable way. Upon leaving the field, Ushi grants a stack of Superlative Superstrength.
Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!
This Talent affects Itto’s Elemental Burst. All of Itto’s attacks deal Geo DMG. His Normal Attack SPD increases and his ATK stat increases by scaling off of his DEF. The first and third strikes of the attack combo grant one Superlative Superstength stack each. In the Raging Oni King state, Itto’s Elemental and Physical RES drops by 20%.
Talent Level 1-2
6 Slime Condensates
3 Teachings of Elegance
12,500 Mora
Talent Level 2-3
3 Slime Secretions
2 Guides to Elegance
17,500 Mora
Talent Level 3-4
4 Slime Secretions
4 Guides to Elegance
25,000 Mora
Talent Level 4-5
6 Slime Secretions
6 Guides to Elegance
30,000 Mora
Talent Level 5-6
9 Slime Secretions
9 Guides to Elegance
37,500 Mora
Talent Ascension 6-7
4 Slime Concentrates
4 Philosophies of Elegance
1 Ashen Heart
120,000 Mora
Talent Ascension 7-8
6 Slime Concentrates
6 Philosophies of Elegance
1 Ashen Heart
260,000 Mora
Talent Ascension 8-9
9 Slime Concentrates
12 Philosophies of Elegance
2 Ashen Heart
450,000 Mora
Talent Ascension 9-10
12 Slime Concentrates
16 Philosophies of Elegance
2 Ashen Heart
1 Crown of Insight
700,000 Mora
Total Talent Materials
6 Slime Condensates
22 Slime Secretions
31 Slime Concentrates
3 Teachings of Elegance
21 Guide to Elegance
38 Philosophies of Elegance
6 Shadows of the Warrior
1 Crown of Insight
1,652,500 Mora
Passive Talents
Arataki Ichiban
This Talent activates after Itto’s first ascension. It increases Itto’s Normal Attack speed and resistance to interruptions when he attacks consecutively. His ATK SPD can be increased up to 30%. The effects clear once he stops performing consecutive attacks.
Bloodline of the Crimson Oni
This Talent activates after Itto’s fourth ascension. Itto’s Normal Attack DMG is increased by 35% of his DEF stat.
Woodchuck Chucked
Arataki Itto apparently likes hitting trees. When a party member uses attacks to obtain wood from a tree, they have a 25% chance of getting an additional log. So instead of getting three logs from one tree, you have a chance of getting four.