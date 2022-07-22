Genshin Impact: Arataki Itto Talent Guide

Make sure you have exactly what you need to fully upgrade all of Arataki Itto's Talents.

Adding to the complex combat system in Genshin Impact, characters’ Talents also play a role in what a character can do. They can also help new players decide how to use and build a character. Arataki Itto’s Talents indicate that he’s meant to be used as your Main DPS. Interestingly enough, his stats interact in a way where he has both high ATK and DEF, making him the best Geo tank unit.

Genshin Impact: The Best Arataki Itto Build | Everything That’s Confirmed for Genshin Impact 2.8 | Genshin Impact: Best Build for Kuki Shinobu

To unlock Itto’s full potential, you need to level up his Combat Talents. All of his Talents require some form of the Elegance books – Teachings of Elegance, Guide to Elegance, and Philosophies of Elegance. The Elegance books can be found in the Violet Court Domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. His weekly boss drop requirement is the Ashen Heart. This is one of three drops from the La Signora weekly boss fight.

Keep in mind that the materials listed below can be used to get one Talent to Level 10. This means that to upgrade all three Combat Talents, you need to multiply all Talent materials by 3.

Combat Talents

Normal Attack: Fight Club Legend

This Talent affects Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks. The Normal and Charged Attacks play into Itto’s Superlative Superstrength ability, allowing for a maximum of 5 Superlative Superstrength stacks at any given time. These stacks can be used to perform Charged Attacks without consuming Stamina. Upon using the final stack, Itto will deliver a powerful final attack.

The Plunging Attack deals AoE damage upon impact.

Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!

This Talent affects Itto’s Elemental Skill. When Ushi hits an opponent, Itto gains a stack of Superlative Superstrength. Ushi also taunts enemies in a really adorable way. Upon leaving the field, Ushi grants a stack of Superlative Superstrength.

Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!

This Talent affects Itto’s Elemental Burst. All of Itto’s attacks deal Geo DMG. His Normal Attack SPD increases and his ATK stat increases by scaling off of his DEF. The first and third strikes of the attack combo grant one Superlative Superstength stack each. In the Raging Oni King state, Itto’s Elemental and Physical RES drops by 20%.

Talent Level 1-2 6 Slime Condensates

3 Teachings of Elegance

12,500 Mora

Talent Level 2-3 3 Slime Secretions

2 Guides to Elegance

17,500 Mora

Talent Level 3-4 4 Slime Secretions

4 Guides to Elegance

25,000 Mora

Talent Level 4-5 6 Slime Secretions

6 Guides to Elegance

30,000 Mora

Talent Level 5-6 9 Slime Secretions

9 Guides to Elegance

37,500 Mora

Talent Ascension 6-7 4 Slime Concentrates

4 Philosophies of Elegance

1 Ashen Heart

120,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 7-8 6 Slime Concentrates

6 Philosophies of Elegance

1 Ashen Heart

260,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 8-9 9 Slime Concentrates

12 Philosophies of Elegance

2 Ashen Heart

450,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 9-10 12 Slime Concentrates

16 Philosophies of Elegance

2 Ashen Heart

1 Crown of Insight

700,000 Mora

Total Talent Materials 6 Slime Condensates

22 Slime Secretions

31 Slime Concentrates

3 Teachings of Elegance

21 Guide to Elegance

38 Philosophies of Elegance

6 Shadows of the Warrior

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

Passive Talents

Arataki Ichiban

This Talent activates after Itto’s first ascension. It increases Itto’s Normal Attack speed and resistance to interruptions when he attacks consecutively. His ATK SPD can be increased up to 30%. The effects clear once he stops performing consecutive attacks.

Bloodline of the Crimson Oni

This Talent activates after Itto’s fourth ascension. Itto’s Normal Attack DMG is increased by 35% of his DEF stat.

Woodchuck Chucked

Arataki Itto apparently likes hitting trees. When a party member uses attacks to obtain wood from a tree, they have a 25% chance of getting an additional log. So instead of getting three logs from one tree, you have a chance of getting four.