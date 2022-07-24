Genshin Impact: Arataki Itto Ascension Guide

Arataki Itto's banner is about to end, so make sure you have everything you need to get him to Level 90!

Congrats! You have the one and only Arataki Itto! Now what? Well, first, you should definitely get him into your main team. You pulled him to be your Main DPS, right?

That means it’s time to farm the Ley Lines and beat up the rock puppy. You have your work cut out for you to get Itto to his rightful place as your Main DPS. Right now, Genshin Impact still caps characters at Level 90, which means there’s still six Ascension phases for all characters.

Arataki Itto is an Inazuman character, so he requires drops from the standard Inazuma bosses and an Inazuman specialty. For Itto, you need to go after the Golden Wolflord Boss, found on Tsurumi Island. Remember, you need to bring at least one Geo character to the fight. Although, two would be ideal if one of your Geo characters is your shield support.

Itto’s specialty item requirement is the Onikabuto. These purple beetles can be found in areas with a high Electro energy concentration, like the path up to the Grand Narukami Shrine and the area surrounding the Mikage Furnace in Kannazuka.

Here’s everything you need to get Arataki Itto to Level 90.

Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver

3 Slime Condensates

3 Onikabuto

20,000 Mora

Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments

2 Riftborn Regalia

10 Onikabuto

15 Slime Condensates

40,000 Mora

Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60 6 Prithiva Topaz Fragments

4 Riftborn Regalia

20 Onikabuto

12 Slime Secretions

60,000 Mora

Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70 3 Prithiva Topaz Chunks

8 Riftborn Regalia

30 Onikabuto

18 Slime Secretions

80,000 Mora

Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80 6 Prithiva Topaz Chunks

12 Riftborn Regalia

45 Onikabuto

12 Slime Concentrates

100,000 Mora

Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones

20 Riftborn Regalia

60 Onikabuto

24 Slime Concentrate

120,000 Mora

Full Ascension Totals 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver

9 Prithiva Topaz Fragments

9 Prithiva Topaz Chunks

6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones

46 Riftborn Regalia

168 Onikabuto

18 Slime Condensates

30 Slime Secretions

36 Slime Concentrates

420,000 Mora



















