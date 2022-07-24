Genshin Impact: Arataki Itto Ascension Guide

Congrats! You have the one and only Arataki Itto! Now what? Well, first, you should definitely get him into your main team. You pulled him to be your Main DPS, right?
That means it’s time to farm the Ley Lines and beat up the rock puppy. You have your work cut out for you to get Itto to his rightful place as your Main DPS. Right now, Genshin Impact still caps characters at Level 90, which means there’s still six Ascension phases for all characters.
Arataki Itto is an Inazuman character, so he requires drops from the standard Inazuma bosses and an Inazuman specialty. For Itto, you need to go after the Golden Wolflord Boss, found on Tsurumi Island. Remember, you need to bring at least one Geo character to the fight. Although, two would be ideal if one of your Geo characters is your shield support.
Itto’s specialty item requirement is the Onikabuto. These purple beetles can be found in areas with a high Electro energy concentration, like the path up to the Grand Narukami Shrine and the area surrounding the Mikage Furnace in Kannazuka.
Here’s everything you need to get Arataki Itto to Level 90.
Ascension 1 – Levels 21-40
1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver
3 Slime Condensates
3 Onikabuto
20,000 Mora
Ascension 2 – Levels 41-50
3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments
2 Riftborn Regalia
10 Onikabuto
15 Slime Condensates
40,000 Mora
Ascension 3 – Levels 51-60
6 Prithiva Topaz Fragments
4 Riftborn Regalia
20 Onikabuto
12 Slime Secretions
60,000 Mora
Ascension 4 – Levels 61-70
3 Prithiva Topaz Chunks
8 Riftborn Regalia
30 Onikabuto
18 Slime Secretions
80,000 Mora
Ascension 5 – Levels 71-80
6 Prithiva Topaz Chunks
12 Riftborn Regalia
45 Onikabuto
12 Slime Concentrates
100,000 Mora
Ascension 6 – Levels 81-90
6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones
20 Riftborn Regalia
60 Onikabuto
24 Slime Concentrate
120,000 Mora
Full Ascension Totals
1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver
9 Prithiva Topaz Fragments
9 Prithiva Topaz Chunks
6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones
46 Riftborn Regalia
168 Onikabuto
18 Slime Condensates
30 Slime Secretions
36 Slime Concentrates
420,000 Mora