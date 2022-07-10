Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How to Get All Gacha Figures

To 100% complete Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you need to collect all 256 gacha figures!

Kirby and Elfilin do a gacha pull.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the franchise’s first mainline game installment since Kirby Star Allies was released in 2018. After four years of waiting for the game, Forgotten Land does not disappoint. With adorable additions like Car Kirby – or “Karby” – and the new parrying system, there truly is something for every gamer to enjoy.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Unlock All Blueprints | Copy Ability Upgrades Guide | Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How To Find All Rare Stones In Isolated Isles: Forgo Dreams | Kirby and the Forgotten Land: All Free Item Codes | Waddle Dee-Liveries List

And like all Kirby games, you can 100% your game file. This means finding every Waddle Dee, exploring all of the post-game content, and completing all 4 volumes of the Kirby gacha toys. Both unreasonably cute and wildly frustrating, collecting all 256 gacha figures is crucial to getting that sweet 100% completion.

As you progress through the game, you unlock more gacha machines. There are four in all, corresponding to the four Volumes of figures. Figures do contain a star rarity, with 1 star being the most common and 4 star being the rarest. In general, although you collect figures throughout the game, the easiest way to collect all the 1 star and 2 star figures is by spending Star Coins on the machines.

Volume 1 – 79 Figures

Though you start collecting Volume 1 figures immediately, the machine doesn’t appear in Waddle Dee Town until you clear the first area, Natural Plains. For the most part, figures you find hidden in the stages will be 3 stars and up.

To unlock every figure in Volume 1, you need to unlock every Copy Ability except for Sleep (the Sleep figure doesn’t appear until Volume 3).

There are also 7 special figures that need to be unlocked within Waddle Dee Town:

Cafe-Staff Kirby Fishing-Pond Kirby Wise Waddle Dee Delivery Waddle Dee Cafe-Staff Waddle Dee Game-Shop Waddle Dee Item-Shop Waddle Dee Complete the three difficulties of the Help Wanted minigame. Fish in the pond until you catch the Bling Blipper. This minigame requires probably the most precision a Kirby game has ever demanded. There’s a long lead time to the final button press, and then you need to do the command input almost immediately. You will fail a lot, but it’s definitely doable! Talk to Wise Waddle Dee until he gives you the figure. He reports on global game stats, including how many Star Coins players have saved, how many flowers bloomed, and how many Awoofies players defeated. Redeem five Present Codes at the Waddle Dee-Liveries. Delivery Waddle Dee hid these codes around Waddle Dee Town, so get searching! Elfilin will alert you when he finds one. Buy a lot of food from the Waddle Dee Cafe. You can take food on your adventure by picking the To-Go option! Complete the three Tilt-and-Roll difficulties in the Game Shop. Buy a bunch of items from the Items Shop.

Volume 2 – 78 Figures

Volume 2 figures start appearing in Everybay Coast, but the machine won’t be available until you beat that level’s boss, Tropic Woods. You also need to find the first set of blueprints for all Copy Abilities. Finally, you need to beat Clawroline in order to pull her figure.

Volume 3 – 56 Figures

Volume 3 figures appear in red containers and first show up in the Originull Wasteland. Like Volume 2, you need to find the blueprints for Pencil Drill, Frosty Ice, and Dragon Fire. The two boss figures are King Dedede and Sillydillo, which can be unlocked after beating them. Meta Knight is the final 4 star figure of Volume 3. His figure becomes available after you beat the Meta Knight Cup at the Colosseum.

Volume 4 – 43 Figures

Volume 4 figures appear in blue containers and show up in Isolated Isles, the post-game map. You need to beat the base game in order to unlock the gacha machine. This Volume has 9 special figures:

Rare-Stone Master Weapons-Shop Waddle Dee Commentator Waddle Dee Usher Waddle Dee The Deedly Dees Complete all Treasure Roads by unlocking all Copy Ability upgrades. Make sure to talk to King Dedede when he appears outside of the Colosseum! He’ll give you the last Hammer upgrade…and that Waddle Dee will reveal how the King feels about the entire adventure. Being mind-controlled a second time was rough. Complete all stages in Isolated Isles and upgrade all Copy Abilities. Hammer and Sword have a fourth upgrade. Win all three Colosseum cups: Meta Knight, Ultimate, and Ultimate Z. Clear all stages in Isolated Isles and win all three Colosseum cups, then visit the Waddle Dee Town cinema. This adorable Waddle Dee band shows up in the post-game content! Upgrade their stage three times to unlock their figure. This costs 3,000 Star Coins.

The rest of the figures require a SPOILER WARNING for post-game content! In order to unlock any of these, you need to complete the base game.

All four gacha machines.