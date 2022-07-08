Portal 2: Chapter 7 – Enrichment Sphere 5 Solution

As players enter Chapter 7 of Portal 2, they begin to really start feeling a spike in puzzle difficulty thanks to the sparsely populated test chambers of old Aperture. Due to the dilapidated aesthetic that the old facility leg of the game has, it’s no wonder why they’re often cited as some of the most challenging elements of the entire game.

Those playing through Portal: Companion Collection on the Switch and experiencing the game for the first time could be hitting a major roadblock with the Cave Johnson-led puzzles of Chapters 6 and 7. Luckily, that’s where we come in. If you’re struggling with Enrichment Sphere 5 take a look at the guide below.

More Portal 2 guides:

| Preservation of Mass Achievement Guide | Chapter 2 Test Chamber 08 Solution | Chapter 3 Test Chamber 09 Solution | Chapter 3 Test Chamber 11 Solution | Chapter 3 Test Chamber 15 Solution | Chapter 6 Enrichment Sphere 2 Solution | Chapter 6 Enrichment Sphere 3 Solution | Chapter 7 Enrichment Sphere 4 Solution |

How to Solve Enrichment Sphere 5 in Portal 2

When you first enter Enrichment Sphere 5, you’ll notice two pipes, one constantly dripping red gel and the other with blue. On the other side of the testing space, you’ll also see a cube sitting on a suspended platform. Keep the gel in mind as it’s what we’ll use to solve the majority of the test. First, we’ll need to grab the cube. Portal yourself over to the platform with the red arrows drawn on the floor across from the pipes.

Once on the platform, look for the two pipes on your left. Find the one dripping red gel and put a portal underneath it. Then turn around and put your second portal on the wall behind you. This will coat the floor you’re standing on with the propulsion gel.

After it’s nice and coated, put one portal underneath the stream of blue gel and the other on the slanted tile behind you. This will shoot some repulsion gel onto one of the platforms that you’ll be flying to so that you can bounce to grab the cube.

With the gel sorted out for now, put your portals on top of one another behind you: one on the flat vertical tile and the other on the slanted one above it.

Take a running start and run through the portal so that you end up flying out of the second, bouncing on the repulsion gel-covered tile, and to the cube on the suspended platform.

Grab the cube, jump to the landing below, and portal yourself back to the main testing area. From there, portal yourself and the cube to the island on your left that has the weighted tile button on it.

Drop the cube off on the island without putting it on the tile and then head back to the main testing area. Put one portal underneath the flow of blue repulsion gel and the other on the circular target tile on the floor of the island with the pressure tile and cube. This will coat the ceiling (which we’ll be turning over in a minute) with the gel and serve as a platform for us to bounce off.

With the ceiling covered, portal your way back to the island and put the cube on the pressure plate, turning the ceiling upwards.

After the cube turns the ceiling over, head back to the main area and then to the runway that we covered in the red gel during the first portion of the chamber. Once there, portal your way up to the higher platform behind you.

As soon as you get up there, put one portal on the wall that’s directly in front of the slanted tile with the red arrows on it. Put your other portal underneath the flow of red gel (you might need to zoom to see it using the R button on the Switch.) This will cover the slanted tile in the gel.

With the tile covered, portal your way back to the runway that’s also covered in red gel. Put one portal on the wall touching the runway and one on the wall across from the slanted tile on the platform above. Get a running start and then run through the portals, fly through the air, bounce on the turned-over ceiling that’s coated in blue gel, and land at the test’s exit.