Mission 10 – The Third Temple of Neon White is where the Book of Life is finally within arms reach. It is tied with Chapter 12 with being the shortest Mission in the game, but unlike the game’s final mission, The Third Temple does have a Gift found in the first level before the boss fight with Neon Green. This guide will explain how to get the Gift in Mission 10 – The Third Temple in Neon White.

How To Get All Gifts In Mission 10 – The Third Temple In Neon White

As it was said above, there is only a single Gift found in Mission 10 – The Third Temple which can be found in the first level. In order to collect the Gifts for each mission, you will first need to reach Insight Level 1 for that mission. Insight is gained by achieving specific Medals with each Insight Level giving a new bonus, like Hints to improve time and the ability to see your best previous run as a ghost. Even if you get the worst medal, Bronze, you’ll reach Insight Level 1, meaning that you will just need to finish a level one time and then replay the mission to get the Gift. With that out of the way, let’s begin the guide for the second chapter of Neon White.

Level 1: Holy Ground

The one and only Gift found in the entirety of Mission 10 – The Third Temple can be found at the end of a waterway found off the side of one of the platforms that you progress through when running through the course’s main route. Make your way through the level until you reach the area shown in the first image provided below and pick up the pair of Godspeed cards. Look over the railing that is to the right of the staircase to see the waterway. Jump off the side and use your Godspeed dash ability to reach the waterway and get to the end to find a green hand that you can touch.

Touching this hand will take you to a side quest that sees you having to complete a brief course while pursuing a giant Neon Green until you reach the end, which sees you able to pick up a Strange Coin from the bottom of an empty pool.

Level 2, also called The Third Temple, is a boss fight against Neon Green and does not contain a Gift for you to collect.

