Mission 9 – Apocrypha in Neon White is the second to last long mission found in the speedrunning game. With Missions 10 and 12 consisting of two levels each, there is only one other Mission that consists of 10 Levels and, therefore, 10 Gifts that you can collect for the NPCs of Central Heaven. If you have been following Gameranx’s series of guides for all the Gifts in Neon White, then that means you are very close to completing all of the game’s Social Links and gaining access to the title’s True Ending. This guide will explain how to get all the gifts in Mission 9 – Apocrypha in Neon White.

How To Get All Gifts In Mission 9 – Apocrypha In Neon White

As said above, there are a total of 10 levels that you will play through in Neon White‘s Mission 9 – Apocrypha. In order to collect the Gifts for each mission, you will first need to reach Insight Level 1 for that mission. Insight is gained by achieving specific Medals with each Insight Level giving a new bonus, like Hints to improve time and the ability to see your best previous run as a ghost. Even if you get the worst medal, Bronze, you’ll reach Insight Level 1, meaning that you will just need to finish a level one time and then replay the mission to get the Gift. With that out of the way, let’s begin the guide for the second chapter of Neon White.

Level 1: Escalation

The first Gift that you collect in Mission 9 is found in Level 1. You are going to need to progress beyond the second wooden door that you dash through. The Gift is found in this area. The key to getting the Gift here is to reach the rooftop shown in the first picture below with both an Elevate card and a Fireball card. To do this, you will need to use the explosive barrel to the right of the first waterway to cross the gap by shooting the barrel when you are near it. Use the explosion to reach another red barrel and then use that barrel to get to the top of the waterfall where you will find a Fireball card. Instead of progressing forward, turn around to see the roof that is shown in the first image below. Jump over to it and go to the end of the roof to see a crane off in the distance. Jump towards it and use your Elevate and then your Fireball cards to reach the Gift and collect it.

Level 2: Bolt

Progress through Level 2 until you get your hands on a Dominion card. Right after you get this card, you will need to rocket jump against a wall that has two demons on them that drop ammo upon death. Get as much ammo as you can and reach the rooftop of the building that you were rocket jumping on. Turn towards the structure in the center of the course and look up to see a red wooden door. Destroy the door with the Dominion card and then make your way over to the opening and zipline in to collect the Gift.

Level 3: Godstreak

Progress through the level normally until you reach the waterway that has a blue and yellow demon standing at the start of it. After killing them and collecting a Godspeed and Elevate card, turn around and jump to the nearby rooftop and then use an Elevate card to another rooftop that is a little higher up. Get up onto the AC unit and use the Godspeed dash to reach a platform that has the Gift on it.

Level 4: Plunge

Plunge has a very easy Gift to get as long as you have a Fireball and Elevate card on you when you are near it. Get past the set of Bubble demons and collect the Fireball card. From here, you can float down to the lower waterway with a yellow demon standing in a Bubble demon at the start of it. Turn to the left of the waterway and look up, from here you will see the Gift. Use the dash and jump from your cards to reach the Gift and collect it.

Level 5: Mayhem

In this level, you will need to progress through the course as you would normally would until you reach the end of the waterfall that overlooks a room with two Mimics and two Guardians, as shown in the first image below. Once you kill the enemies, jump down into the room and turn around to see the Gift. Make sure you have a Fireball card (which you can get from a nearby vending machine) and jump over the railing. To the right of the Gift, you will be able to see a wooden floorboard that you will be able to dash through with your Fireball ability.

Level 6: Barrage

This is an easy Gift to get and is found right at the start of the level. Right after you pick up the first two Purify cards right at the start of the level, make sure you kill the demon and Guardian directly to your right. Once they are dead, jump over to the platform they were standing on and use the Purify’s bomb to launch yourself up onto the rooftop. Do this again to reach the next higher rooftop. This is where you will find the Gift. You can also grab an Elevate card at the end of the first waterway as a little insurance in case you mess up your bomb explosion.

Level 7: Estate

Another fairly easy Gift to get, especially since you can easily get the cards needed to reach it. Progress through the level until you reach the room pictured below. You will be targeted by a nearby Guardian demon so make sure you kill it so you don’t get insta-killed. Once it is dead, you can jump up onto the ledge that the Guardian was on to collect a Fireball card by using an Elevate card from a nearby yellow demon. Once you have the Fireball, head back down to the vending machine on the first floor of this room to get another Fireball. Use both of these cards to reach the small space above the ceiling of the ledge that had the Guardian, once again, pictured below.

Level 8: Trapwire

You will see this Gift right at the start of the mission behind some unbreakable glass. While you see it at the start, you will need to reach the end of the course to collect the Gift. The ending of the course sees you running along a waterway and dashing through a wooden door with a Fireball card to reach the finish line. Directly to the right of this door, as shown in the second image below, is another wooden door that you can blow open with a Tripwire. Go into the air vent that is behind this door and then use two Fireball cards to dash up into the room that you saw behind the glass at the start of the level and collect the Gift.

Level 9: Ricochet

Level 9’s Gift is also fairly easy to get. Progress through the level until you reach the part of the course where you use two petal demons to go up the side of two buildings and then use a Stomp card to kill a blue demon and get launched by a pair of explosive barrels. Make sure you have at least one Purify card on you at this point to make sure you can collect the Gift. To progress deeper into the level, you will need to use the explosion from the barrels to get to another petal demon. Look to the left of this demon to see the Gift on the edge of a rooftop. Float over to a rooftop that the Gift is facing and use a Purify bomb to launch yourself once again into the air. Once in the air, you can time the dash ability with the Godspeed card you got from the blue demon to reach the rooftop and get the Gift.

Level 10: Fortress

The 10th and final Gift for Mission 9 is a bit off the beaten path and is one that can easily be missed. This level sees you infiltrating and making your way through a large castle-like fortress, hence the name. Progress through the level until you enter the castle itself and use a series of Balloon demons to reach a higher level. YOu will know that you reached this level because you will have to go through some glass that is near the final balloon. Go through this room and then Stomp down onto some barrels outside. Make sure you collect the Dominion card here because you will need it. Instead of progressing to the nearby platform that you are meant to reach from the explosions, just drop back down on the ledge that you found the barrels on and go to the left (to the right if you turn back to face the ledge as it is depicted in the image below). Walk along this path until you find a wooden door. Destroy it with the Dominion card and enter the room. Look up to see the Gift and zipline up to it to collect the final Gift for Mission 9 – Apocrypha!

