Diablo Immortal: Everything You Need To Know About Class Change

Diablo Immortal gives you a pretty complete Diablo experience on your mobile devices — and that includes a variety of classes to choose from. Diablo Immortal wants to keep you playing for a very, very long time. In every other game in the series, you’re forced to start a fresh new character to try out all the classes. That isn’t the case in Diablo Immortal. Class Change is coming to Diablo Immortal, and this is what you need to know before the full release later this year.

Everything You Need To Know About Class Change

Class Change is a feature that allows you to swap classes with a single character while retaining your progress. This allows you to experiment with alternate classes and builds without creating multiple alt characters that split your time and effort. Now you can put all your time on a single character while unlocking skills and building gear sets specifically for your new class.

You can learn more about Class Change on the Official Blizzard Blog here, or checkout a quick rundown of everything you need to know.

Class Change | The Basics

Class Change allows an existing character to swap to a new class.

Using Class Change retains your Paragon Level progress.

You will retain all item progress, upgrades, and Gems. You can reslot your gems.

Horadric Vessel progress and Helliquary progress will also be retained.

After using Class Change, you will receive a new set of gear for that class.

Using Class Change, you’ll keep your Level, Gems, Helliquary, Horadric Vessel, and Charms — you’ll retain all items, even your class equipment that you can no longer equip on your class. All gear equipment is exclusive to each class, so you’ll need to farm for new Legendary gear to replace your current (low level, basic) set after changing classes.

No items will be lost. If you want to revert back to your old class, you will be able to use Class Change again. After changing Class, you will re-equip all gear and reset your build. It’s like you never left.

No word on how much Class Change will cost. Will it be free? Will it be limited to one Class Change per week? Once per month? Blizzard has been clear that Class Change won’t be available for instant changing whenever you want — there will be a limit to how and when you can Class Change. Will the limit be monetary? There’s no way to know yet, but we’ll keep this article updated as more news is revealed.