Portal 2: Chapter 7 – Enrichment Sphere 4 Solution

As the player explores the depths of Aperture Science in the midsection of Portal 2, they’ll encounter fan-favorite character Cave Johnson. His tests revolve around using different gels to reach their exits. Enrichment Sphere 4 introduces a gel not seen in the Portal: Companion Collection for the Switch up until that point: propulsion gel.

Propulsion gel allows the player to move very quickly across surfaces. Enrichment Sphere 4 gives the new testing element a proper introduction and a glimpse at the applications it can have when combined with the repulsion gel from past tests. Take a look at our guide below to get the solution.

How to Solve Enrichment Sphere 4 in Portal 2

When you first enter the testing area, you’ll see a handful of elements: a pressure plate that raises and lowers a ramp and a button connected to a pipe that makes propulsion gel. We’re going to start with the pipe. Portal your way up to the button, put one portal underneath the pipe where the gel falls and one on the circular target tile on the wall across from the ramp. With the portals open, press the button to cover the floor in gel.

Now that the floor is covered, you’re able to run across the ramp and fly to the other side of the chamber. Carefully line yourself up and run up the ramp. When in the next hallway-esque section, turn to your left and place your second portal on the wall tile. When looking into the portal, you should see the opening of the gel pipe.

Return to the opening in the hallway that you first jumped through and place your first portal on the ceiling above the gel button. Take a look below to see the setup for this.

Walk through the portal closest to you and fall onto the platform with the button. Place the portal that you just fell out of (in the images above it’s the blue one) underneath the pipe and press the button. With red gel covering the floor inside the hallway section, jump through the portal underneath the pipe to enter the hallway once more.

Run down the hall and you’ll fly to the final section of the hallway area. You’ll see a cube behind some glass. Shoot one portal through the opening and the other on the wall behind you and grab the cube.

Portal your way back to the first area with the cube. Once you’re back, place it on the pressure tile to raise the ramp. With the ramp raised, carefully aim yourself straight and then run up it, flying to the final area of the first puzzle section.

Here, you’ll see a button placed precariously in the air. To reach it, you’ll need to launch yourself using the gel. Place one portal underneath the button and the other on the circular target tile in the first section of the room.

Jump through the portal, then turn around to face the portal you just exited. Back up enough to give yourself a running start, and then run through the portal using the speed gained from the gel.

When running through the portals, you should fly high enough to push the button and open the exit door. Congrats, you’ve completed the first puzzle section! Now, onto part two.

Travel through the catwalk area and through the door and you’ll reach the second and final puzzle section for Enrichment Sphere 4. Here, you’ll see two pipes with two buttons: one for red gel and the other for blue. Put one portal underneath the red gel grate and the other on the opposite side of the area on the only portalable tile on the pillar. Press the button for red gel.

With the red gel covering the floor acting as something of a runway, put one portal underneath the blue gel grate and the other on the ceiling tile at the end of the runway. Press the blue gel button to put just a dash of gel at the end of the runway.

Run across the runway and you’ll fly to the safety of the catwalks across the area. Walk around the pillar and portal yourself up to the upper area.

After walking through to the top of the catwalk, keep the portal you just walked out of in place (for reference in the image above it’s the blue portal.) Walk around to the other side of the pillar so that you can see the dual button area and put your second portal on the wall above either of the buttons.

Walk through the portal on your end and go to the start of the runway. Move the portal you just exited to the portalable tile on the pillar in front of you.

Run to the end of the runway and catapult yourself through the portals and you’ll end up at the end of the Enrichment Sphere.