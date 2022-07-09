MADiSON: How To Solve All Puzzles | Grandpa’s House Solutions Guide

MADiSON dumps you into a terrifying, twisted world to explore. You’ll have to solve puzzles and defend yourself with only your camera — by taking photos of different objects in the environment, you’ll reveal hidden passages or clues. The scariest part of MADiSON are the puzzles, and we’ve got a few solutions to help you navigate the first general area of the game. Here’s how to complete the puzzles in Grandpa’s House.

Solar Medallion Puzzle

In the room behind the stairs in Grandpa’s House, you’ll find a wall with three medallion slots. Find all three medallions and return to this room.

The colors symbolize the planets of the solar system.

Slot 1 : Red / Blue

: Red / Blue Slot 2 : Orange / White

: Orange / White Slot 3: Blue / Green-Blue

Use the buttons beneath each medallion to flip the colors. The colors represent the solar system — line them up in the correct order of the planets.

Solution: Blue, Red, Earth, Orange, White, Tan, Blue, Green-Blue

Attic Portrait Puzzle

In the attic bedroom, you’ll find four portraits and for empty spots on the walls. To solve the puzzle, you need to follow these steps.

Take a picture of the empty portrait slot on the wall to reveal a number . There is a number at each of the four portrait walls.

of the empty portrait slot on the wall to . There is a number at each of the four portrait walls. Check the back of the portrait . A number is written here.

. A number is written here. Add or Subtract the wall number and the portrait number.

or the wall number and the portrait number. Combine the numbers that result in 43.

Ex. 38 (Wall) + 5 (Back of Portrait) = 43. Place the portrait with 5 on the wall.

The numbers on the walls / portraits are random. You’ll have to check each separately.

