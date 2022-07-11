Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course — How to Beat Mortimer Freeze

After years of waiting, you can finally get your hands on Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. Here's how to beat one of its first bosses.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has finally arrived to sate your appetite for brutal boss battles and insane run and gun action. The Cuphead DLC comes packed with 11 new bosses, as well as a new character in the form of Ms. Chalice. One of the first bosses you’ll be able to fight in the new levels is Mortimer Freeze, and we’re gonna tell you how to clean his clock!

How to Beat Mortimer Freeze in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

1st Phase

Mortimer Freeze will start things off by sending out some little ghostly helpers who will become nestled in the ground. Once they spring up, they can be shot and killed, eliminating them. However, be careful, as when they pop up to wander the screen, Mortimer will often use his big fish strike, which can nail you in a hurry if you’re not quick to dodge it.

This Cuphead boss will also float around behind a table and send tarot cards floating your way, some of which can be parried to up your hit counter. That’s basically it for the first phase, though.

2nd Phase

The snowman phase has many new attacks, including one that turns Mortimer into a fridge. When this happens, he will launch ice cubes that break into smaller cubes as they burst around the arena. Popsicles will also come fluttering into the arena from time to time and can be parried on occasion. He has three variations on a rolling move as well which you can either jump over when it goes back and forth or stay put when it launches over you.

Next comes the tricky sword attacks. Watch for the marks on the ground, as you will have to stand between them to avoid the sword strikes coming up from the ice below. When you best this version of Mortimer Freeze, climb the platforms in the middle to reach the final phase.

3rd Phase

You only have the five middle platforms for the remainder of this fight, so you’ll have to leap nimbly between them to stay alive. Now Freeze has a bucket attack that comes out of his lower region, and the buckets explode after they hit the wall behind you, sending three moon-shaped projectiles at your back. If you can parry the pink ones, you can up your hit meter and keep some projectiles from coming your way.

This Cuphead foe also has a glowing eye attack he’ll send hovering around the arena in a circular fashion. Each time it buzzes, it will extend energy beams across the upper and lower parts of the screen, so bear that in mind as you evade it. Finally, there is a ghost he sends around the arena in a quick circular arc and homing ice cream cones, which can be shot out of the air or evaded. This part is tricky but stick with it, and you’ll have this boss iced in no time.