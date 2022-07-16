With the start of Mission 7 – Reckoning, you will officially be in the second half of the story for Neon White. Just like most of the six missions before, each level found within this mission has a Gift collectible item that can be given to the characters found around Central Heaven in order to increase your relationship with them and head towards the game’s True Ending. This guide will explain how to get all the gifts in Mission 7 – Reckoning in Neon White.

How To Get All Gifts In Mission 7 – Reckoning In Neon White

There are a total of 10 levels that you will play through in Neon White‘s Mission 7 – Reckoning. To collect the Gifts for each mission, you will first need to reach Insight Level 1 for that mission. Insight is gained by achieving specific Medals with each Insight Level giving a new bonus, like Hints to improve time and the ability to see your best previous run as a ghost. Even if you get the worst medal, Bronze, you’ll reach Insight Level 1, meaning that you will just need to finish a level one time and then replay the mission to get the Gift. With that out of the way, let’s begin the guide for the second chapter of Neon White.

Level 1: Bubble

The first Gift for the seventh mission can be seen right when you spawn behind a window. To reach the building that the Gift is inside of, progress through the level until you pass through the third bubble of the course and then turn left. You will see the opening in the structure provided in the left image below. Jump down onto the platform and use a Purify card’s explosive ability to reach and collect the Gift for Mikey.

Level 2: Shield

The Gift for Level 2 is found near the end of the course just before the finish line. Right before the end, you will pick up a Fireball card and two Purify cards right next to a red explosive barrel within a bubble. Shoot the barrel when close to it and use the ability of all your cards to reach the top of the nearby tower to collect the Gift for this level.

Level 3: Overlook

Similar to the first level, you will see the Gift for Level 3 right at the beginning on a platform that is out of reach. Progress through the level as normal but make sure that after your fourth use of the Stomp card, grab an Elevate card from the nearby Vending Machine to the left of the waterfall. Continue through the course, you will find the final set of demons standing around red barrels. Use the explosion to get up onto the platform with the goal for the level. Among the demons you killed with the barrel is a blue demon that drops a Godspeed card. With both of these cards, take the path to the left of the end goal and then use both of the card’s abilities to reach the platform with the Gift for the level.

Level 4: Pop

Progress through Level 4 until you reach the bottom of the large waterslide that makes up most of the middle portion of the course. At the bottom will need to jump between a few platforms before you start using the abilities of Elevate cards and Godspeed cards to make your way up to the end of the level. On your way up you will collect a pair of Godspeed cards, circled in the image down below. Use these cards to cross the gap to your right and collect the gift floating against the wall.

Level 5: Minefield

A very simple Gift to get, the Minefield collectible is found as you make your way up the spiral set of glass platforms. On your way up, you will find a red explosive barrel next to a tripwire on the third glass platform. Make sure you use the explosion of the barrel next to the yellow demon earlier in the level to reach a platform to ensure that you still have the Elevate card the demon dropped. Use the explosion of the barrel as well as the double jump from the Elevate card to collect this Gift.

Level 6: Mimic

As the name would suggest, Level 6 introduces the Mimic, a new enemy type that will kill you in one shot if you try to attack it head-on. You will encounter the first Mimic of the level when you jump up onto the platform directly to the right of the course’s starting location. Just beyond this first Mimic is a set of pots that you can use to get onto the roof of the next structure, shown in the left image below. Go to the far side of this structure and cross the gap with a Godspeed card to the platform with another pot on it shown in the second image below. From here, jump up onto the nearby archway and collect the Gift found on top of it.

Level 7: Trigger

Another fairly easy Gift to collect, Trigger’s collectible is found near the start of the level when you are jumping across a set of Balloon demons. Along the way, you will collect two Fireball cards. After collecting the last card from the final Ballon, use the Fireball cards’ dash ability to get up onto the pillar shown below to collect the Gift for Level 7

Level 8: Greenhouse

Again, Level 8 has a very simple Gift to get. Progress through the level as you normally would, all the way up the very final Guardian demon positioned just in front of the level’s goal. From where the Guardian was killed, look up and to the right to see the Gift in an opening atop a nearby structure. Make sure that you still have a Fireball and Elevate card and use the cards’ abilities to reach the Gift and collect it.

Level 9: Sweep

For Level 9, make your way to the room where you use a third Mimic to destroy a nearby red wooden door. At this point, you should have a Purify and an Elevate card. Use the Purify card to reach the top of the wall of the room where you picked up the Elevate card in. Once on the wall as shown in the image below. Use your Elevate cards double jump ability to reach the Gift.

Level 10: Fuse

The 10th and final level for Mission 7 – Reckoning is also the first Gift that is tied directly to Neon Green and is unique from the Gifts that you can collect for other characters. The first step is to find an archway with a glowing green hand. In this mission, you will find it next to a sloped rooftop that is found just after the first petal demon. You will be able to see it from the landing that you find a Mimic chest, shown in the left image below. Use the dash ability of a Fireball card to reach the roof and then hop jump over to the archway. Touching the hand will spawn several Balloon demons that take you to another archway with another green hand. Touching this hand will take you to a side quest that sees you having to complete a brief course while pursuing a giant Neon Green until you reach the end, which sees you able to pick up a Strange Coin from the bottom of an empty pool. With that completed, you will return to Central Heaven with all the Gifts for Mission 7 collected!

