Diablo Immortal: How To Farm Paragon Levels | Endgame Guide

Lost in the endgame? Here are the activities you should be focusing on.

After defeating Skarn and completing the campaign, you’ll enter the endgame in Diablo Immortal. Instead of normal levels, you’ll earn Paragon Levels — which work basically the same. You’ll have to complete challenges to earn XP and level up. Paragon players get their own unique skill true with additional buffs. Make sure to activate your Paragon tree manually after unlocking your first Paragon level!

But unlocking that first level can be difficult. You no longer have main quests to complete, so you may be feeling a little lost. If you need direction to help earn huge XP, this is a good place to start. Here’s everything you need to know about farming XP and increasing your Paragon Level.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

5 Beginner Tips | 7 Endgame Tips | Is It Really F2P? | All Classes List | Best PVE Classes | Ancient Nightmare Event Guide | How To Join The Shadows | How To Join Immortals | How To Play On PC | How Long To Beat | How To Unlock Crossplay | How To Earn Legendary Gear | Compatible Smart Phones List | How To Beat Blood Rose World Boss | Reaching Library of Zoltun Kulle | Level 35+ Farming | Level 60 Farming | How To Join Hidden Lair Dungeons | How To Claim The Horadric Set | 9 Lamps Puzzle Solution | Laser Mirror Puzzle Solution | How To Get +5 Rare Crests | How To Get Hilts & Hilt Trader Location | How Combat Rating Works | All Daily, Weekly & Monthly Activities | How To Craft Legendary Gems | How To Unlock Elite Quests | How To Unlock The Legacy of the Horadrim | All Legacy of the Horadrim Vessel Locations | How To Earn Upgrade Materials | Lassal The Flame-spun Raid Tips | Level 60 Unlocks | Skarn Boss Guide

How To Earn More Paragon XP

Earning Paragon XP is very similar to earning regular XP. If you’re a new or F2P player that doesn’t want to waste cash (or time) earning XP and wants the maximum benefits you can earn, here’s a quick checklist of activities you need to focus on.

Earning Paragon XP | Best Activities Complete Daily Quests: Bounties , Contracts & Bestiary Complete Battle Pass Activities: Dungeons , Anything Under “ Quests ” and “ Guide “ Complete PVP Activities: Shadow Assembly & Daily x3 Battle Grounds



Paragon Level Tip: Also, you’ll want to check the Server Paragon Level. If you’re 40 Levels Under the Server Paragon Level, you’ll get +400% XP for all activities. The closer you get to the average Server Level, you’ll earn less Paragon XP. Basically, you’re being rewarded for playing less — you can use your time more efficiently if you don’t want to be at the top of the leaderboards. Hang back a few levels and you’ll always be earning huge XP bonuses.

The best activities are related to the Battle Pass. Check your Codex for activities that give you big Battle Pass Point rewards. Bounties, Bestiary unlocks, and Dungeons all give huge and easy BP Point payouts when you complete. The dungeon changes daily, so check and see what dungeons are available to give you a big BP payout. Leveling up your Battle Pass gives you a huge, huge infusion of XP. And those Battle Passes reset every month.

PVP activities are annoying if you’re staying behind the pack — but they always give huge XP payout rewards, especially the Battle Grounds. Don’t worry about losing. You’ll still earn huge XP rewards for barely doing anything.

XP Farming Tip :

: If you’re farming XP in a world map like the Library of Zoltun Kulle , focus on increasing your kill counter — building a high kill counter multiplier is the best way to earn XP. The higher your counter, the bigger your XP bonus multiplier will be.

, focus on increasing your — building a high kill counter multiplier is the best way to earn XP. The higher your counter, the bigger your XP bonus multiplier will be. The Library of Zoltun Kulle is one of the best locations to farm for XP in the endgame. Don’t just focus on killing mobs — you’ll also want to create portals to the Hidden Challenge Rooms. They’re a good way to boost your XP earnings and change things up so you don’t get too bored.

And that’s everything you really need to know! Farming Paragon XP isn’t so different than farming regular XP. Earn Battle Pass points, complete objectives, and join any activities you can. You can get most of these tasks done in a few minutes or less, so if you’re playing casually, this is one of the best ways to enjoy your time and avoid burning yourself out on XP farming.