Neon White has a set of collectibles known as Gifts that players will need to gather in order to improve their relationship with the colorful cast of characters found in the game. In the game’s sixth mission, called Covenant, the character of Neon Violet has decided to play into her more “explosive” tendencies and has introduced a new obstacle known as Tripwires that will instantly turn you to bits if you gross them. As you navigate this new trial and continue to try and get your best time through each level, you are going to want to keep an eye out for the Gifts that are found in each level so that you can improve your relationship with each character and eventually unlock the game’s True Ending. This guide will explain how to get all the gifts in Mission 6 – Covenant in Neon White.

How To Get All Gifts In Mission 6 – Covenant In Neon White

There are a total of 10 levels that you will play through in Neon White‘s Mission 6 – Covenant. In order to collect the Gifts for each mission, you will first need to reach Insight Level 1 for that mission. Insight is gained by achieving specific Medals with each Insight Level giving a new bonus, like Hints to improve time and the ability to see your best previous run as a ghost. Even if you get the worst medal, Bronze, you’ll reach Insight Level 1, meaning that you will just need to finish a level one time and then replay the mission to get the Gift. With that out of the way, let’s begin the guide for the second chapter of Neon White.

Level 1: Hanging Garden

The first Gift for the mission is going to require some climbing to get. Just beyond the set of red wooden doors that you go through that requires you to use an Elevate card to progress, you will find Level 1’s Gift on a landing near a moss-covered archway, shown in the right image below. You can jump onto the beams of the archway all the way to the peak of the structure and then use a Godspeed card’s dash ability to reach and collect the Gift.

Level 2: Tangled

near the end of Level 2: Tangled, you will need to navigate through some Tripwires while jumping between a set of Balloon demons. You will need to have two Fireball cards on hand to reach the Gift on top of the structure that you do this platforming puzzle through. To get your hands on two Fireballs, you will need to pick up the Fireball card from the chest just before the first Balloon and then use the Purify card’s ability to cross the gap to reach the first Ballon demon. You will get another Fireball card from this Balloon, so use it to get to the next Balloon. This second Balloon will also have a Fireball card, so then use the bounce from the Balloon and your two Fireball card abilities to reach the Gift pictured below.

Level 3: Waterworks

The opening of this level sees you having to navigate a set of Tripwires that are all linked to wooden bridges and a wooden door that will block your progress. Once through the door, turn to the left and jump onto the platform that is circled in the first image below with an Elevate card. Follow the waterway to another platform that is circled in the second image below. Make sure you have held on to both of your Godspeed cards and use the dash ability from the second platform to reach the Gift that was floating near your starting position.

Level 4: Killswitch

You will find this Gift underneath the dome located on top of the structure where you find the second yellow demon standing with a Tripwire aimed at it. Make sure you have an Elevate card and then collect a second card from the yellow demon sitting on the platform under the Gift. Once you have both Elevate cards, just one to reach the sloped roof just beneath the circled platform in the image below. Then use the second card to reach the opening, which is where you will find the Gift for the level.

Level 5: Falling

This Gift is fairly easy to get your hands on, though some players might be a bit difficult to find. At the start of the level, you will pick up a Fireball card right next to an explosive red barrel. Shoot the barrel while standing next to it to get launched upwards, instead of progressing into the structure, go off the side and enter a freefall. Go around the right side of the structure until you see a red wooden roof that you can break through with the Fireball’s dash ability. This is where you will find the Gift for Level 5 of Mission 7.

Level 6: Shocker

Shocker puts its Gift right in front of you at the start, just out of reach. The key to getting through this level is to get to the very end of the course. This level introduces a brand-new type of demon that has a ring of flower-like petals coming out from a being sitting at the center. Jumping onto one of these petals will launch you in that direction and kill that demon. To get this key, you will need to get to the very last of these launcher demons with a Fireball card, and instead of using it to reach the end of the level, look to the right of it and use the Fireball’s dash ability to reach the roof of the nearby structure. You will find yourself on top of the building that you started the level in. You can now jump down to collect the Gift.

Level 7: Bouquet

Continuing the lessons about the Petal demons, Bouquet focuses heavily on these mobility-based demons introduced in the previous level. After crossing the level’s second waterway, you will jump onto a petal demon that then takes you to another petal demon. On this second demon, don’t land on the green petal but instead jump on the black petal that is two petals to the left of the green one. Before doing so, make sure you have two Purify cards on you to ensure that you reach the Gift. The petal demon will launch you towards a tower that the Gift is sitting at. This launch will not cross the entire distance, however, so use the explosives from the Purify ability to scale the wall of the tower and collect the Gift for Level 7.

Level 8: Prepare

Once again tied to the petal demons, you are going to need to reach the second petal demon in the level, right after the first waterway. Look to your left to see the Gift on a faraway ledge. Get the Godspeed card from the blue demon just before the second petal and jump on the petal that is to the left of the green petal to be launched towards the Gift. Use the Godspeed’s dash ability to cover the rest of the game and collect Level 8’s Gift.

Level 9: Triptracks

You will find the Gift for Level 9 to the right of the waterway that you arrive at after you use a set of red barrels and Fireball cards to scale a vertical wall. At the top of this wall, you should have a Godspeed card from the blue demon that you killed on your way up the wall. Before going to structure with the Gift, you are going to need to get an Elevate Card from the yellow demon found at the end of the waterway. Once you have both cards, head back the way you came and start to make your way towards the structure that has the Gift, pictured below. This is going to require you to time this pretty well but you should be able to cross this gap with little issue.

Level 10: Race

The 10th and final Gift for Mission 6 – Covenant is actually one of the easier ones to collect. Right after you use the first petal demon, you will land on a waterway that has a blue demon standing at the end. Directly to the left of the demon is a path that you can jump onto that leads you to the area shown in the picture below. Make sure that you have at least two Godspeed cards and then use their dash abilities to reach the destroyed aqueduct shown below and collect the final Gift for this mission!

