After your first confrontation with Neon Green, you will continue into the fifth mission for Neon White, called That Burn That Cures. Just as you will continue to try and beat your best times through these levels, you are also going to want to keep a look out for the Gifts found in each level that you can then use in Central Heaven to improve your relationships with the game’s list of characters. This guide will show players where to find all Gifts in Mission 5 – The Burn That Cures in Neon White.

How To Get All Gifts In Mission 5 – The Burn That Cures In Neon White

There are a total of 10 levels that you will play through in Neon White‘s Mission 5 – The Burn That Cures. In order to collect the Gifts for each mission, you will first need to reach Insight Level 1 for that mission. Insight is gained by achieving specific Medals with each Insight Level giving a new bonus, like Hints to improve time and the ability to see your best previous run as a ghost. Even if you get the worst medal, Bronze, you’ll reach Insight Level 1, meaning that you will just need to finish a level one time and then replay the mission to get the Gift. With that out of the way, let’s begin the guide for the second chapter of Neon White.

Level 1: Fireball

The first level of Mission 5 – The Burn That Cures introduces a new Gun card called Fireball. This shotgun has the ability to dash in any direction that the player faces, doing damage to anything that you come into contact with. The Gift for the level is found on top of the tall tower that you find the end goal in. You will reach the tower by bouncing across a series of Balloon demons. Before you reach these Balloons, make sure that you have three Fireball cards. After you bounce off the final Balloon, time your cards’ abilities to reach the top of the tower and collect your Gift for the level.

Level 2: Ringer

Ringer has its Gift on top of the tower near the start of the level. You are going to use an Elevate card to get up onto the platform that has a Fireball card, shown below. From the Fireball card, turn around instead of progressing through the level and jump onto a balcony and then make your way onto the roof just under the tower. Once you are under the tower, use your Fireball ability to reach the Gift and collect it.

Level 3: Cleaner

Similar to the previous level, you will find the Gift for Cleaner on top of a tower found close to the start of the level. The difference here is that you are going to need to make your way through the level to reach the top of the tower and will also need a Godspeed card and two Fireball cards. You will find a blue demon that drops a Godspeed right before the end goal of the level, so that shouldn’t be an issue. Get to this blue demon with the two Fireballs in and you will need to use the Godspeed’s dash to clear the gap shown in the second image below that is right next to the previously mentioned blue demon. Once you are across the gap, you can use the two Fireball cards in order to reach the top of the tower and also the Gift found at the peak.

Level 4: Warehouse

Level 4’s Gift is relatively easier to get your hands on compared to the previous levels. You will find the Gift in an opening at the top of the structure where you find the level’s end goal in. Just before you reach this structure, you will pick up a trio of Fireball cards. This is all you need to get this Gift. Use the ability of these cards to reach the opening and collect the Gift for Warehouse.

Level 5: Boom

Make your way towards the end of the level and make sure that you have a Fireball card in your inventory. As you make your way across the water towards the end goal, you will notice a red barrel sitting on a platform to the left next to a Guardian. Shoot the barrel while standing next to it to go up into the air and then use the Fireball’s dash ability to reach the Gift on the nearby roof.

Level 6: Streets

To reach the Gift for Level 6, you are going to need to once again get close to the end goal of the course and you are going to need at least one Godspeed card and two Fireball cards. To the left of the goal, you will see a slanted rooftop, which is shown in the image below, which you will need to reach with either your Godspeed card or one of your Fireballs. From here, you will be able to see the Gift for the level underneath a structure covered in red moss. Use your remaining cards to reach this rooftop and collect the Gift.

Level 7: Steps

The Gift for Steps is found atop a structure found behind the level’s end goal. Just before the goal, you will need to use the explosion of a set of red barrels to get onto the rooftop shown in the image below. From here, make sure you have a Godspeed card and a Fireball card and use the former to reach the slanted roof that is above the end goal of the level, and then use the Fireball card’s ability to reach the Gift at the top of the nearby structure, also shown in the image below.

Level 8: Demolition

The Gift for Demolition is found on the roof of the structure shown in the image below. You will find this structure just after you jump off a Balloon demon to the area where you will find an Elevate card vending machine. From here, you will need to make sure that you have two Fireball cards and use their ability to reach the top of the structure. You can use the Elevate card from the vending machine as one extra boost if you find yourself a little short of reaching the top of the structure.

Level 9: Arcs

You will see this Gift as you make your way through Level 9, though you will find it behind some glass that you can’t get through. In order to get this Gift, you will need to make sure that you get to the end of the level with one Stomp card in your possession. The last set of obstacles are Guardians that stand beside red explosive barrels. Make sure you shoot these barrels to use the explosions to reach the platforms above you and to kill these Guardians. The last set of barrels you will need to destroy is a group of four barrels that sit right next to two more Stomp cards. Pick these up to add to your collections and then once again shoot the red barrels. Instead of going to the end goal of the level, look to the left to see a red wooden door that you can Stomp through. Once through this door, Stomp once again through a second door and then walk over to another red door that is in the room that you end up in, Once you stand over this third door, Stomp once again and you will reach the Gift for Level 9.

Level 10: Apartment

Despite being the final level of Mission 5 – The Burn That Cures, this Gift is fairly easy to get. The level sees you making your way up through a tower. The Gift is found underneath a golden bell at the top of the structure. Use an Elevate card to reach the Gift and complete the level and mission!

