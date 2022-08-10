15 Best Casual PS4 Games To Play While You Relax

Generally speaking, video games are at their best when they push players to master their systems and overcome obstacles. While this is great, there’s also something to be said for casual gaming experiences. Whether you’re not into extreme difficulty or simply had a rough day, you’ll likely seek comfort in less involved video games. Our list features 15 of the best casual PS4 games to play while you relax after a long day.

#15 SnowRunner

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

SnowRunner is guaranteed to hit that relaxation itch for a specific kind of audience. It is primarily a simulator that tasks players with transporting logs to different destinations, meanwhile contending with various parameters. These include managing fuel, vehicle damage, and navigating terrain that deforms as you trek through it. If you’re into mudding and trucking, you will likely find comfort in SnowRunner.

#14 Rime

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

In Rime, players take control of a young boy that finds himself on some strange island. Despite this set-up, you won’t have to worry about the daunting task of exploring an open world-like environment in the vein of something like Myst. Rather, its largely linear structure and simplistic puzzles serve as the canvas for a chill time. Rime‘s art direction and soundtrack add to this feeling of comfort.

#13 Slime Rancher

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Slime Rancher mixes the farming elements of games like Stardew Valley with first-person action and puzzle solving. Much like some of the games it borrows from, the end credits don’t signal the end of the Slime Rancher experience. As a sandbox, you’re free to continue completing daily requests, growing crops, and building out your ranch that consists of cutesy slime creatures. There’s even a casual mode for those that want the core gameplay loop without the stress of fending off against enemies.

#12 House Flipper

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

House Flipper is exactly what it sounds like. There’s no enemies, platforming, or intensive puzzle solving. You’re simply a person tasked with renovating old homes. Gameplay actions involve tearing down walls, placing furniture, cleaning windows, plastering walls, and the list goes on. You’re the one that decides how to reinvent a home, making it a solid title to unwind to after a long day.

#11 The Witness

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

The Witness is inviting despite being driven almost exclusively by puzzles. It’s an open-world first-person puzzle game, in which the core conceit involves drawing a line from point to point. This simple concept can be easily grasped by anyone, which may prevent players from losing motivation as they’ll always understand the goal. If you happen to get stuck somewhere, explore the rest of the island and come back after you’ve cleared your mind.

#10 Katamari Damacy Reroll

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Katamari Damacy Reroll gets tons of points on the relaxation meter for its zeiny vibes. Everything from its art direction to its soundtrack is inviting enough to put a smile on anyone’s face. The core gameplay loop involves increasing the size of your starting ball by collecting smaller objects. As more objects begin sticking to the ball, you’re able to roll over and collect even larger objects, including even people and animals. With that said, modern players will potentially find themselves put off by its unconventional control scheme. If you’re able to adjust, however, it’s nothing but vibes from that point forward.

#9 Firewatch

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Firewatch‘s story involves a fire lookout by the name of Henry whom keeps in contact with his supervisor through a walkie talkie. As strange events continue to mount, Henry decides to meet up with Delilah, his supervisor. Armed with a map and a compass, each day is spent navigating the forest to investigate different occurences, followed by a final trek to Delilah’s lookout tower. It finds a middle ground between linearity and being an open world. The beautiful scenery and banter between Henry and Delilah help ease any frustration for players that may get lost on occasion.

#8 Donut County

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Have you ever wanted to become a mysterious hole in the ground that sucks up an entire county? If you answered yes, Donut County is just what you’re looking for. As you’d expect, the main goal involves swallowing everything in a location from cars to animals in the pursuit of creating a larger hole. However, Donut County also mixes things up with slightly unconventional interactions. You’re able to combine different objects in order to perform various tasks such as launching fireworks, for example.

#7 Coffee Talk

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Coffee Talk is almost like a therapy simulator. You play the role of a barista in an alternate Seattle inhabited by humans, mermaids, ocrs, elves, and many other fantastical races. Most customers tend to come in and share stories about themselves, ranging from romantic issues to some existentialist plight. You engage with these customers and serve them drinks that you think might help improve their mood based on their stories and personalities.

#6 Gone Home

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Gone Home is the most involved walking simulator on this list, but it’s still a worthy casual experience. Taking place in the mid 90’s, Kaitlin Greenbriar returns home after years away only to find the entire house is empty. The rest of the game requires exploring every inch of the house, interacting with anything that might provide clues behind what happened. Because the narrative isn’t explicitly told, you will have to piece events together on your own to understand the main narrative. Even if some details go over your head, there’s still plenty of interesting, non-critical distractions such as the family’s VHS collection.

#5 A Short Hike

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

If games were rated purely on a vibe-meter, A Short Hike would be one of the best games of all time. You control a penguin who seeks the summit of a relaxing island park. Immediately rushing to the top of the island’s highest mountain is an option, but you’re encouraged to take your time. Much like real life hikes, it’s okay to find distractions along the way whether they include speaking to other hikers, fishing, or swimming. There are very few games that fit the exact mood A Short Hike fulfills.

#4 Stardew Valley

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One

Stardew Valley is a life simulation game in wich you grown crops, raise animals, and form relationships with the community. This even includes the ability to marry someone. The game can be played at your own pace, with the fate of your farm and its surrounding community entirely up to you. Like Minecraft, it’s the personal goals that push you forward. If the slice of life vibes ever get too mundane, Stardew Valley also features dungeon crawling. You’ll have to explore caverns and mines in order to obtain certain resources, which are filled with deadly creatures.

#3 Abzu

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Abzu follows in the mold of titles like Journey. Whereas many other walking simulators feature an explicit narrative, the aformentioned games rely on minimalism. A throughline exists, but that isn’t as important as the moment to moment vignettes. Abzu pushes you through mostly linear underwater environments, with only light puzzle solving involved. It’s a visual and auditory treat that’s easy to sink into and finish in one lesiurely sitting.

#2 What Remains of Edith Finch

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

What Remains of Edith Finch is a traditional walkimg simulator, meaning exploration and light environmental interactions take center stage. You won’t be pushed in terms of mechanics or any sort of logic solving. Rather, you’re meant to absorb the carefully crafted narrative. In this respect, What Remains of Edith Finch is the most successful entry in its genre with a captivating story that makes some clever uses of the interactive medium to communicate various characters’ states of mind.

#1 Minecraft

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One

There’s nothing more relaxing than Minecraft, which is only as complex or simplistic as you make it. Even the default survival mode features a peaceful difficulty setting, effectively removing all enemies aside from the Ender Dragon endboss. There’s something both satisfying and calming about punching trees or digging deep into cave systems, helped by its charming art style. If survival mode’s hunger meter and resource management become too stressful, you can always opt for the creative mode. This truly open’s pandora’s box, letting you create anything with zero roadblocks. Minecraft is the perfect game to play while listening to some background noise such as a podcast.