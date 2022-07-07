Diablo Immortal: How To Find Any Set Gear | Farming Tip

Set Gear is an important part of every character build. Set Gear are rare Green Tier items that only drop in specific dungeons — and every class has a completely different array of sets. If you’re looking to fill out your sets, increase your Combat Rating, and generally improve your character, you might want to hunt down all the Set Gear in Diablo Immortal. And to do that, you’ll have to learn where to find each piece of Set Gear.

You can do it all in-game without the use of external guides, but I had no clue this feature existed until recently. If you want to learn the easy method for finding where each piece of Set Gear spawns, here’s a quick visual guide to get you up to speed.

How To Find Set Gear | All Classes

Set Gear are Green Tier rarity equipment pieces that drop from specific dungeons. To earn Set Gear, you’ll need to farm dungeons — and it helps to farm dungeons with 4 Players for the biggest loot drop bonus.

All Set Gear can be found with in-game with a special feature you might not know about. Here’s how it works.

Finding Set Gear | In-Game Feature

Open your inventory .

. Tap the small shield icon to the bottom-right of your character model.

to the bottom-right of your character model. This opens the Build Recommendations menu.

menu. Select a Build — each class has three Builds.

— each class has three Builds. Scroll down to “ Secondary Gear Set ” and tap the equipment icon you want.

” and tap the equipment icon you want. This opens an equipment overview window. Tap “HOW TO GET” to see the Dungeon and Difficulty requirement.

After tapping “HOW TO GET” and seeing the dungeon / difficulty, you can also immediately search for teams to join. Tap the arrow icon to immediately search for parties you can join.