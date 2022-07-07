Diablo Immortal: How To Increase Your Combat Rating F2P

Combat Rating is important for one thing in Diablo Immortal — the endgame. Your cumulative score for all your combat prowess is called a Combat Rating, and depending on your rating, you’ll be fit for more difficult raids or higher difficulty dungeons. Increasing your Combat Rating is easy if you’re willing to spend big money on Legendary Crests and run Elder Crests daily. Not all of us are willing to spend hundreds of dollars on a few extra incremental points. If you’re looking for sure-fire methods to increase your Combat Rating as a F2P player in Diablo Immortal, this is what you need to know.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

5 Beginner Tips | 7 Endgame Tips | Is It Really F2P? | All Classes List | Best PVE Classes | Ancient Nightmare Event Guide | How To Join The Shadows | How To Join Immortals | How To Play On PC | How Long To Beat | How To Unlock Crossplay | How To Earn Legendary Gear | Compatible Smart Phones List | How To Beat Blood Rose World Boss | Reaching Library of Zoltun Kulle | Level 35+ Farming | Level 60 Farming | How To Join Hidden Lair Dungeons | How To Claim The Horadric Set | 9 Lamps Puzzle Solution | Laser Mirror Puzzle Solution | How To Get +5 Rare Crests | How To Get Hilts & Hilt Trader Location | How Combat Rating Works | All Daily, Weekly & Monthly Activities | How To Craft Legendary Gems | How To Unlock Elite Quests | How To Unlock The Legacy of the Horadrim | All Legacy of the Horadrim Vessel Locations | How To Earn Upgrade Materials | Lassal The Flame-spun Raid Tips | Level 60 Unlocks | Skarn Boss Guide

How To Increase Combat Rating

Combat Rating is the total average strength of your currently equipped gear — CR increases as you equip better gear and slot upgraded gems. Upgrading gear and slotted gems will slowly increase your CR, but eventually you’ll hit a roadblock in the endgame.

Unlike Destiny 2 and other game with Power Level, there is no guaranteed method for increasing your CR. Leveling up does no guarantee better drops. There are only a few ways you can increase the quality of drops.

Complete Challenge Rift 12 : This can be done around the start of endgame. Completing CR12 unlocks Hell 1 loot drops from most activities.

: This can be done around the start of endgame. Completing CR12 unlocks Hell 1 loot drops from most activities. Complete Challenge Rift 30: As you level up, work your way toward CR30. Completing this unlocks Hell 2 loot drops. This is incredibly important for increasing your CR.

Challenge Rift 30 is touch. You’ll need to reach 1100~ CR to complete it. If you don’t complete it once, try again — the maps are randomly generated, and some maps are more difficult than others.

To guarantee increasing CR, you need great Legendary drops. Some Legendary Gear will drop with 2 Buff Stats. If you get 3 Buff Stats, you’ll instantly gain CR. And there is a method to guarantee at least one Legendary drop per day.

Kill 1 Orange Elite Monster: Orange Tier Elite Monsters will drop 1 guaranteed Legendary per day. Start your day by clearing bounties and look for Legendary Tier Elite Monsters in the open world. The library is a good place to hunt.

You can also hunt for Set Gear. But there’s a simple strategy for always getting higher CR — this is the bread and butter of getting better gear.

Increasing CR | The Basics

Play Hell 2 difficulty . Hell 2 especially. If you can’t solo, join a Hell 2 team and hang back so you don’t die instantly.

. Hell 2 especially. If you can’t solo, join a Hell 2 team and hang back so you don’t die instantly. Upgrade everything . Upgrade your gear at the Blacksmith and upgrade your gems as much as possible. If you’re a F2P character, try to focus on only upgrading 1 or 2 Star Legendary Gems. Any higher and you’ll struggle to upgrade at all.

. Upgrade your gear at the Blacksmith and upgrade your gems as much as possible. If you’re a F2P character, try to focus on only upgrading 1 or 2 Star Legendary Gems. Any higher and you’ll struggle to upgrade at all. Complete dungeons for Set Gear. Check what Set Gear you’re missing in your inventory and hunt it down by completing dungeons. Run your dungeons with a full team and you’ll eventually get it.

And that’s the basics. There are more ways to earn CR — just by leveling up in the endgame or playing at all, you’re bound to increase your CR a little bit. But if you want to really give your CR a boost, these are the methods you’ll want to try.