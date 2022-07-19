There are several boss fights that you will go up against throughout the campaign of Neon White. This will be against the character known as Neon Green. In the first fight against him, you will battle him around and up a clocktower. There is an achievement called Clockwork that you are able to unlock by defeating the boss before he reaches the top of the tower. This can be a bit of a challenge without knowing how to get enough damage early enough. This guide will explain to players how to complete the Clockwork Achievement on Neon White.

How To Get The Clockwork Achievement In Neon White

The process of getting the Clockwork Achievement in the first fight against Neon Green is actually decided very early on. The battle tasks you with pursuing Green through the course while destroying crystals that are giving him a shield. At certain points in the mission, you will get your chance to do decent damage to him, though each of these instances only allows you to do only a set amount of damage each time. In order to defeat the boss before he reaches the top of the tower, you will need to do damage in two specific moments outside of these set moments of damage-dealing.

These two moments are when you first see Green appear. There is a brief moment of time between him spawning and getting his shield up. At this time, you can pick up a few Elevate cards and get some shots off to get some early damage in. You are going to need to hit him between 5-6 times with the pistol. Next, you will use the Elevate card to reach an upper platform and you will get a Godspeed rifle card. Stand behind the last crystal like it is shown below and then line up the crystal and Green to get a few shots off after the crystal is destroyed but before he gets a new shield up. With some luck and accuracy, you should be able to hit him 2-3 times.

If you get all of these hits off, you will have done enough damage that progressing through the fight as normal will get you to defeat Green one phase before he reaches the top of the Clocktower. If you do this all right, you will then unlock the Clockwork Achievement once the boss is defeated.

