Mission 4 – The Old City of Neon White is one of the shorter levels but is also the first time that the story develops in a meaningful way. As you traverse the aptly named Lost City of Heaven, you will experience your first boss fight in the game as the Mission’s conclusion. Along the way, however, you are still going to want to keep an eye out for Gifts in order to improve your relationships with characters as well as make your way towards the game’s True Ending. This guide will explain how to get all the gifts in Mission 4 – The Old City in Neon White.

How To Get All Gifts In Mission 4 – The Old City In Neon White

There are a total of 3 levels that you will play through in Neon White‘s Mission 4 – The Old City, but the third level is the first boss fight with Neon Green which doesn’t have a Gift in it. This means there are only 2 Gifts found in this entire mission.

In order to collect the Gifts for each mission, you will first need to reach Insight Level 1 for that mission. Insight is gained by achieving specific Medals with each Insight Level giving a new bonus, like Hints to improve time and the ability to see your best previous run as a ghost. Even if you get the worst medal, Bronze, you’ll reach Insight Level 1, meaning that you will just need to finish a level one time and then replay the mission to get the Gift. With that out of the way, let’s begin the guide for the second chapter of Neon White.

Level 1: Arrival

This Gift can be reached by getting to the top of the tower which has three levels on the way up, each of which has a red explosive barrel on it. Use the explosions to reach the top and then use the final explosive to get shot high up into the air. You will see the Gift for this level on top of an archway further into the level. You can reach this archway by simply floating down onto it, but using a Godspeed card dash ability to cross the gap between the tower and the archway can be helpful in ensuring that you do reach the Gift.

Level 2: The Forgotten City

The second and final Gift of Mission 4: The Lost City is found near the end of the second level. While you are bouncing on the floating black orbs towards the end goal of The Forgotten City. Turn around when you reach the last orb to see the Gift on a nearby rooftop. Make sure that you brought two Godspeed cards with you and use the cards’ dash ability to get across the gap and collect the Gift.

More Neon White Guides:

Neon White: How to Unlock the True Ending | Neon White: Not Very Effective Achievement Guide | Neon White: Bloody Knuckles Achievement Guide | Neon White: How to Unlock Level Rush Mode | Neon White: How to Get the Mimic Achievement | Neon White: How to Get and Give Gifts | Neon White: How to Get All Gifts in Mission 1 – Rebirth | Neon White: How to Get All Gifts in Mission 2 – Killer Inside | Neon White: How to Get All Gifts in Mission 3 – Only Shallow