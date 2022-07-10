Neon White‘s Mission 3 – Only Shallow sees players continue to make their way through the early parts of Heaven, still being introduced to new enemies and weapons. As you still get the hang of new encounters and Gun Cards, you are going to need to still keep an eye out for the Gifts that you need to give to the characters hanging around Central Heaven if you want to increase their Social Links and if you want to unlock the game’s True Ending. This guide will explain how to get all the gifts in Mission 3 – Only Shallow in Neon White.

How To Get All Gifts In Mission 3 – Only Shallow In Neon White

Just like its two predecessors, Mission 3 – Only Shallow of Neon White has a total of 10 levels and, therefore, 10 Gifts to collect. In order to collect the Gifts for each mission, you will first need to reach Insight Level 1 for that mission. Insight is gained by achieving specific Medals with each Insight Level giving a new bonus, like Hints to improve time and the ability to see your best previous run as a ghost. Even if you get the worst medal, Bronze, you’ll reach Insight Level 1, meaning that you will just need to finish a level one time and then replay the mission to get the Gift.

Level 1: Guardian

This is the level where you meet the titular Guardian enemy, a head that shoots a laser at you that will kill you in one shot. When you reach the area with the first Guardian, make sure you hold onto your Elevate card and your Purify card. Kill the Guardian but instead of making your way down the hole that is blocked by a red wooden door, jump over the railing to stand on top of a wall. Use your Elevate card to reach the rooftop shown in the image provided below on the right. Use the Purify ability to then reach the second roof that has the Gift on top of it.

Level 2: Stomp

After using your first Stomp card, you will enter a freefall. Instead of using another Stomp card, float over to the building to the left and get behind it to find an opening archway that leads you into one of the rooms of the building. From here you can jump towards a window that has the Gift on the landing.

Level 3: Jumper

Similar to the last level, Jump sees you using the Stomp card to get through multiple layers of wood, but instead of going through the first wooden door that has the chest on it, go to the left of the chest and look over the railing. Make sure you get the Elevate card from the yellow demon at the start. You will see the Gift on a tower nearby. Jump over the railing and land on the roof across from the Gift. Use the Elevate double jump ability to reach the Gift.

Level 4: Dash Tower

Progress through Dash Tower as normal until you reach the area just before the second red, wooden door. Kill all the demons here, especially the yellow one, and pick up the Elevate card it drops because you will need it to get the Gift for this level. You will also need a Godspeed and since you didn’t go through the wooden door, you should have one already. If not, don’t worry, you can get an extra card from the nearby vending machine.

With Godspeed and Elevate, turn around from the wood to see a building that you enter from the bottom. Use the Godspeed card in order to cross the gap and then use the Elevate card to get up onto the platform where you will find the Gifts.

Level 5: Descent

To find the Gift of Level 5, you are going to need to look towards the base of the tower that you start the level on top of. Here you will need to go through 4 red wooden doors, one that is standing up vertically and the others on the floor leading down onto different floors of the structure. You will need one Godspeed card and three Stomp cards to get through. Once you get past all of the doors, you will be able to pick up the Gift.

Level 6: Driller

There are two ways that I found to get this Gift, with the second one likely being the way the designers intended given the role in the roof that you find the Gift under. The way that I reached the Gift is when you drop into the building with the first Stomp card and get yourself a Godspeed card, you can jump on top of the green demon shown below and then dash at the Gift with the card’s ability. The other way to reach this Gift is to go to the right of the red door that you are expected to Stomp through and instead jump over to the roof with the hole in it. Dropping into the hole should get you to the Gift no problem!

Level 7: Canals

You will find this Gift atop the spire of a tower near the end of the level. In order to reach this area, you are going to want to use the set of red explosive barrels found directly to the left of the end goal to get onto the rooftop pictured below. You are going to need to have at least two Elevate cards or an Elevate and a Purify card in order to reach this rooftop and the Gift. Use one of the cards to get to the landing shown below. From here, you can use another of the previously mentioned cards to make the jump to the Gift that is sitting on the tower.

Level 8: Sprint

Level 8’s Gift is once again found near the end of the course. Just before the end goal, you will need to use the red explosive barrel to get up on a small landing to the left of the barrel. You are going to need at least two Godspeed cards on you by the time you reach this point. Turn around to face the opposite direction from the goal and use a dash to reach the landing that I am standing on in the photo below. To the left of this landing is another gap you will need to cross with the dash ability of Godspeed and this is where you will be able to collect the Gift for this level.

Level 9: Mountains

Walk off the edge that you start on and begin your freefall. Collect three Stomp cards and then go off the side of the long verticle structure. Keep circling around the structure until you find the opening that you can see in the first image provided below. Land here with your three Stomp cards and make your way through the three red doors until you reach this level’s Gift.

Level 10: Superkinetic

After hopping onto the platform just after the first waterway, you will see a wooden ramp leading up to a structure, shown below, as well as a lot of demons. The Gift that you are looking for is on the tower across a large gap. Using the demons here, you will need to collect three Godspeed cards and one Elevate card. Use the Elevate card’s double jump to get onto the roof of the structure and then use your three dashes to reach the tower and collect the 10th and final Gift for Mission 3 – Only Shallow.

