14 Xbox Series X/S Open-World RPGs You Shouldn’t Miss

The Xbox Series of consoles are currently offering some of the best experiences in gaming. If you’re after a new open-world story to get lost in, here are our picks for the best Xbox Series X/S open-world RPGs available right now. If we missed your favorite, let us know.

#14 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition is one of the best games that Bioware has ever made, and it’s currently keeping the franchise alive while we wait for the fourth installment. The game puts you into the shoes of the titular Inquisitor, the realm is in danger in the biggest of ways, and it’s up to you to try and keep the peace while also trying to help steer things in the proper direction. As per usual, this Bioware game makes it so that your choices affect everything around you, so be careful how you steer the world.

#13 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human puts you back into the parkour world full of zombies. This time around, you play as a character trying to figure out his life as he gets wrapped up with the various factions trying to control the city. There is plenty to do here, including fighting hordes of zombies and freerunning up and down buildings. How you go about completing missions will determine how the city turns out, so be mindful.

#12 Genshin Impact

Look, we’re not saying that Genshin Impact is a bad game–you don’t make a billion dollars in microtransactions by being a bad game. But you can be a shameless one. In the title, you play as The Traveler, who has ended up in a very unique land at the cost of being separated from their sibling. Now, you must travel the realms and figure out how to prevent a war from breaking out while you find out where your sibling has gone. Remember–it’s possible to play this game without spending a dime. Be strong.

#11 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Behold, an open-world game that is not set in a fictional world, but a realistic one. You are the son of a family that was lost in a brutal attack. You have arisen to find yourself drafted into the noble cause of a rebellion within the land of Bohemia. It is your job to fight for your homeland and take revenge against those who have taken your family from you. Will you be a noble crusader who does his best for the people? Or will you kill and pillage in order to get what you feel you deserve? Your choices will affect this game from start to finish, so choose wisely as you go on your path.

#10 Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen

For those who want a more traditional RPG experience in terms of setting and story, Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen might just be for you. Because you’ll be set in a vast fantasy world full of darkness and dangers, and one of those dangers is technically you.

One of the things that Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen does differently is the combat system. You’ll not only be fighting as yourself, but you’ll have three AI characters known as “Pawns” that you’ll find yourself alongside and be able to build the way you want. Plus, the game has all sorts of DLC that’ll ensure that your content needs never cease.

#9 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest mainline title in the AC franchise, and you can definitely see the improvements that have been made over the last decade. You play as a Viking in a new land, and you must not only create your homestead but fight off the other raging factions to have true dominance. Fight well, fight true, and when you die, you might just make it to Valhalla.

#8 Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves was a very interesting title announced by Rare years back, and it was definitely different than anything they had done before. Mainly because it wasn’t a platformer or a shooter title–it was a full-on multiplayer pirate game!

You get to decide where you go, what you do, whether you command a ship or merely help crew it, and whether you want to try to become the greatest pirate ever. To their credit, over the years of updates and DLC, they’ve made the game better and better.

#7 Nier: Automata

Easily one of the more unique RPG experiences of the last decade, Nier: Automata puts you in a world where robots have taken over and humanity has been driven out, but not before they have gone and made a set of android “saviors” that they intend to use to try and fight back with everything that they have. Take on the role of 2B and her android companions to fight the robot monstrosities that now roam this world, and attempt to take things back for the humans.

#6 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

The Lord of the Rings has seen many video game titles over the years (for better and for worse) and when it comes to Middle-earth: Shadow of War, it’s arguably the best of the lot. It continues the original story set within the LotR saga of a fusion of a Ranger and an Elven Lord and their unique ring of power. Now, with their powers enhanced, you must go and take the fight to Mordor. With the Nemesis System, you’ll be able to recruit your own army of Mordor denizens and then wage epic sieges and battles against the forces that stand before you.

Will you be able to bring Mordor to its knees?

#5 The Outer Worlds

Obsidian Entertainment is known for making very fun and very deep RPGs, and that’s why The Outer Worlds is arguably one of the best open-world titles out there. Though to be fair, it’s more like “open-space.” Long story short, this is an alternate version of the Earth where the corporations have taken over everything, and as a result, everything is pretty much terrible due to the corporate overlords squeezing the life out of everyone–even when they’re dead. You are awakened from a cryo sleep and must decide whether you want to save the colony that you are on, or just shoot everything up and make it a place where no one survives.

#4 Fallout 4

Fallout 4 continues the grand-scale adventures of the nuclear wasteland that is the Fallout franchise, and as a result of that, if you haven’t played this game yet, you’re missing out. You play as the sole survivor of Vault 111, who emerges from their “safe haven” in order to go and find their lost child alongside their dog. Like previous Fallout titles, you’ll find yourself traversing a large expanse and dealing with all sorts of threats and dangers as you try and complete your mission. Thankfully, you’ll be able to buy and craft weapons to help you deal with said threats.

#3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt deserves to be near the top of this list. Close to being a perfect game, Wild Hunt brings to a conclusion the story of Geralt in the biggest and best ways possible. Flawless gameplay, beautiful graphics, a deep conversation system, and more await in this now legendary title. Even when you finish the main story, there are two massive DLCs waiting for you. So toss a coin to your Witcher and get in on this adventure!

#2 The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim

Some might be surprised that The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim is on this list, mainly because Skyrim has been on every system possible since it originally came out on PS3. That’s multiple generations of consoles now that we’re including the Series X.

But the reasoning behind this is simple–The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim is one of the biggest and best games ever made, and it doesn’t matter if you’re playing it on an older system or a newer one. This is a title that has so much content, you could play it for a decade and still not get bored.

#1 Elden Ring

We started out with a banger, and now, we’re ending with what could potentially be the Game of the Year. Elden Ring is arguably the magnum opus of the entire FromSoftware library, and that’s saying something as they’ve done some big and bold games before.

What sets Elden Ring apart is the fact that it’s truly an open-world game, and that means you’ll be able to enjoy Dark Souls-like combat in a huge map that is full of places to explore, bosses to fight, and new ways to outfit your character so that they can handle what’s coming.