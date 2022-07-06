Fortnite: How to Unlock Indiana Jones Skin and Cosmetics

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 marked the beginning of a huge party on the island. This introduced new points of interest, a new biome, a new battle pass, and much more. As always, there is a battle pass skin that is unavailable to unlock until later in the season. This time, players have been waiting to unlock Indiana Jones and his cosmetics. With the June 6 update, the Indiana Jones skin and cosmetics have gone live in Fortnite.

Before you can begin unlocking Indiana Jones, you will need to own the Season 3 battle pass. Then, you will have to take on two pages of quests. You must complete the first page of quests before you can move on and unlock even more cosmetics on the second page.

Here are all the Fortnite Indiana Jones quests and the rewards you will earn for completing them

Collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and the Ruins in a single match (2) Unlocks Expedition Bag Back Bling

Use the Grapple Glove to swing off trees (10) Unlocks Raider’s Relics Pickaxe

Damage opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle (500) Unlocks Rogue Archaeology Wrap

Search chests at Shifty Shafts (5) Unlocks Indiana Jones Banner Icon

Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines (1) Unlocks Indy’s Dustoff Emote

Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent (1) Unlocks Indy’s Escape Spray

Damage opponents with a pistol (750) Unlocks First Misadventure Loading Screen

Make Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match (100) Unlocks Doctor Jones Emoticon

Finish top 5 in a match (1) Unlocks Emergency Raft Glider

By completing four Indiana Jones quests in Fortnite, you will get your hands on the Indiana Jones skin. Ticking off every quest will grant you the Indiana Jones Temple Explorer alternate skin. You have until until the end of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 to unlock the Indiana Jones cosmetics.