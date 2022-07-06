Portal 2: Chapter 3 – Test Chamber 15 Solution

Turrets are introduced in Portal 2 in Test Chamber 13 during Chapter 3, but it’s not until Test Chamber 15 that they truly start to be recognized as the threats that they are. Test Chamber 13 has the player learn how to take out turrets efficiently, but Chamber 15 teaches players how to be crafty when it comes to avoiding being filled with bullets.

Test Chamber 15 combines turrets with Hard Light Bridges, giving players a quick test on some of the skills they’ve been honing so far in Portal: Companion Collection. If you’re struggling with Test Chamber 15, take a look our guide below to see how to solve it.

How to Solve Test Chamber 15 in Portal 2

When you first walk into Test Chamber 15, you’re taught a very important lesson: turrets can’t shoot through the Hard Light Bridges. This means that Light Bridges can act as cover that you can see through which will be used immediately as entering the first room of the chamber puts you face-to-face with a turret that’s more than happy to fill you with holes. Get to safety and place a portal on the wall that the Light Bridge is hitting. Then, poke your head out from around the corner and put your other portal on the wall next to the deadly turret to give you some cover.

Now, walk right up to the turret, move your portal, and grab it with the X button. Grabbing a turret isn’t enough on its own to take it down, so you’ll need to give it a good toss to put it out of commission. Drop it while adjusting your aim and it should get off balance enough to be taken down for good, just make sure that it doesn’t face you directly as it shoots its guns in panic before turning off otherwise you could face a frustrating death.

With the turret taken out, take a peek into the large room of the Test Chamber. You’ll notice that just around the corner are four turrets on a raised section of floor facing all directions guarding a cube. You won’t be able to rush them, so we’ll need to be crafty to take them out. Put a portal back on the Hard Light Bridge and then one on the pillar halfway across the chamber. This will give you enough cover to make it the back corner of the room without being shot.

Once you’re back there, you’ll notice that there are two Aerial Faith Plates, one in your corner and one on the opposite side of the room. Shoot your bridge portal in the middle of the portalable tiles that are above the path to the exit. This will have the Light Bridge shooting vertically across the top of the room.

Use the Faith Plate to be launched directly into the wall. This should stop you dead in your tracks and put you on the iron grid on the top level of the Test Chamber. From here, you’re able to walk all the way to the four turrets safely.

Once you’re above them, jump down in the middle of the group. Pick up the cube and wave it around to knock them all over. After the panicked shooting stops, grab the cube and put it on the weighted button in the center of the room. Be warned: this will open the glass by the exit door putting two new turrets directly in front of you. Run to get some cover.

Luckily, getting behind the turrets to take them down is easy. Shoot a portal behind them and then one anywhere that you have access to. Jump through it, take them out and then head through the exit.