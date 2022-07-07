Raft: How To Make Vine Goo & Circuit Boards | Crafting Guide

Early in Raft, you won’t be able to progress without two important crafting materials — Vine Goo and Circuit Boards. These materials are linked. You won’t be able to manufacture Circuit Boards without creating Vine Goo first. And Vine Goo is used in a surprising number of important recipes — its required for Circuit Boards, the Basic Bow, Flippers and Oxygen Bottles. Before you can build the Antennae and Receiver, you’ll need to figure out Vine Goo and craft up Circuit Boards.

Vine Goo is one of the first materials you’ll need that you won’t find anywhere in the ocean. If you’re really lucky it might drop from a crate, but don’t rely on that — you need a steady supply of Vine Goo. Here’s how to get it.

How To Get Vine Goo

Vine Goo is a crafting material made from Seaweed. Seaweed is a plant found on the ocean floor — getting it can be tough early in the game due to the constant presence of the shark. To safely harvest Seaweed early, you’ll need the sail.

Sail Recipe: x10 Planks, x20 Palm Leafs, x3 Scrap

Built and place the sail, then turn it until it catches the wind. Now you can steer your raft. Aim for any island you see in the distance. Seriously, any island will do. Sail toward the island, and you’ll be able to pick seaweed much closer to the surface. You can quickly grab the seaweed before drawing in the attention of the shark, or you can craft Shark Bait — if you craft Shark Bait, make sure to throw it a long distance from your raft.

Once you’ve collected seaweed, you’ll need to process the seaweed into Vine Goo with a Smelter. The Smelter is a station that heats up objects — you’ll need it for turning Metal Ore into Ingots, which you can also find underwater near small islands.

Smelter Recipe: x4 Planks, x6 Dry Bricks, x4 Scrap, x6 Nail

Dry Bricks are acquired by crafting Wet Bricks (x2 Sand, x2 Clay) and leaving them out in the sun on your raft. Eventually they’ll become Dry Bricks. Sand and clay can be found on any island, and clay is a darker-colored resource that can be harvested with the hook.

Once you have a Smelter, place planks to start the fire and drop Seaweed inside to produce Vine Goo.

How To Get Vine Goo | The Basics Sail to small islands to collect Seaweed . Use a Smelter to cook Seaweed into Vine Goo .



How To Get Circuit Boards

Now that you can produce Vine Goo, you’ll want to start manufacturing Circuit Boards. Circuit Boards are required to craft the Receiver, Antennae and the Engine. Without Circuit Boards, you can’t progress in the story.

Circuit Board Recipe: x5 Plastic, x2 Copper Ingot, x1 Vine Goo

We already have Vine Goo. Now we need Copper Ingots — Copper Ingots are located in the deep water near islands. Find them on the cliff wall deep below an island. Like Metal Ingots, Copper Ingots are resource deposits on the side of the underwater cliff that can be harvested with hooks.

To survive that deep underwater, use the Vine Goo to craft an Oxygen Bottle and Flippers. They’ll make hunting for metal / copper ingots deep underwater much safer. Research Vine Goo at the Research Table to unlock the recipes for these items.

Once you find Copper, place in the Smelter just like Seaweed to produce Copper Ingots. Copper is rare so you may have to visit multiple islands before you can get enough. That’s your first “goal” of the game — getting enough materials to build the receiver and antennae. And it just requires making Circuit Boards.