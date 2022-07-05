Portal 2: Test Chamber 09 Solution

After the player takes Wheatley to wake up GLaDOS in Portal 2, the tutorial of the game ends and the real tests begin. As GLaDOS starts waking up the facility, she starts to throw some Test Chambers together for the player to solve and they very quickly begin ramping up in their complexity. Sure, some of them are merely there to introduce the player to new mechanics in Portal 2, but puzzles like the ones found in Test Chamber 09 can leave players stumped.

Because of the release of Portal: Companion Collection on the Switch, some players might be experiencing the Portal series for the first time. This means that Test Chamber 09 could serve as a major roadblock as it is the first meaty challenge where the player needs to balance multiple elements at once. For the full solution, take a look at our guide below.

How to Solve Test Chamber 09 in Portal 2

At the start of Test Chamber 09, the player will be subject to a little bit of a monologue from GLaDOS interrupted a few times by Wheatley. There are a few jokes about the Aerial Faith Plate being broken before GLaDOS decides to lower the ceiling, starting the test in earnest.

Walk on the plate and, as you’re going up or down, shoot a portal on any of the surfaces on the opposite side of the room. There isn’t much for you to hit, so aim for the slanted tile slightly to the left when facing that direction. Then shoot a portal on the ceiling above you and sail right through.

You’ve gotten through, head to the main section of the room where you’ll find a laser, some slanted panels, and some spaces above you with a switch and a cube spawner. Place a portal on the slanted tile on the far wall to the right.

Jump back down to the area with the faith plate, place your other portal on the ceiling above, and then jump through it. You should be standing on a ledge with a button to push which you should interact with using the X button. Once it’s pushed, you’ll notice a Redirection Cube has spawned on the ledge behind you on the opposite side of the room.

Jump down and put a portal on the other slanted wall. Head back to the aerial faith plate, put a portal on the ceiling again, and jump through. Now, you’ll have access to the cube. Grab it, jump down, and put it in the laser beam so that it’s angled at the wall perpendicular to it. When done correctly, the laser will have a 90-degree angle with the cube and be pointed at the portable surface on the wall facing the direction of the path back to the aerial faith plate.

Walk alongside the laser and put a portal on the slanted tile that you first used to get up to this section of the chamber. Jump down to the aerial faith plate one last time, put a portal on the ceiling, and fly on through. Now that you’re on the top level, walk to the wall on the opposite side of the exit door so that you can see the portalable wall that the laser is hitting.

Shoot a portal where the laser is hitting and then walk to the other side of the platform and place a portal on the other side of the wall directly across from the laser target. Take a look below for the setup to this:

Once the laser is hitting its target, the exit door will be unlocked and you’re free to walk through onto the next puzzle.