Portal 2: Test Chamber 08 Solution

As players either start refreshing their Portal skills in Portal: Companion Collection on Switch or as they begin to experience the game for the first time, the first Test Chamber that truly sheds light on how challenging the game can be is Test Chamber 08. Following the first and only Chamber that includes the Weighted Companion Cube from Portal 1, GLaDOS unearths a real challenge for the player.

While it might seem simple in retrospect, Test Chamber 08 is a puzzle that stumps many first-time players and can have veterans of the series doubting their abilities. Luckily, the solution is pretty straightforward once you know what to do. Take a look below to see how to complete Test Chamber 08.

How to Solve Test Chamber 08 in Portal 2

When you first enter Test Chamber 08, GLaDOS will immediately tell you the solution, but unfortunately, she does it by rattling it off at super speed. As usual, she’s little help here. Instead of relying on her, head into the upper area of the chamber through the emancipation grid. Here, you’ll see a laser, a button, and a small hole in the glass behind the button. Ignore the laser for now and push the button. This will cause a Redirection Cube to fall from the ceiling on the other side of the emancipation grid. Because you can’t walk the cube through the grid, you’ll need to use portals to get it through.

Shoot a portal through the hole in the glass onto the wall on the other side of the room. Then, put a portal on the wall behind you. Walk through the portal on your side of the chamber and grab the cube with the X button.

With the cube in hand, head back through the portal you just exited and use the cube to redirect the laser so that it hits the laser target on the wall, unlocking the door.

Drop the cube, jump over the laser, and head to the exit. Congrats, you’ve made it through.