Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course — How to Beat Esther Winchester

There are 11 new bosses to fight in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, but only one ia a flying level and that's Esther Winchester.

After a staggeringly long wait, fans can finally get their hands on Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. The long-simmering DLC delivers on everything fans could want and then some with 11 new bosses to fight, daring new challenges to overcome, a brand new character, and even some fresh weapons to use and master. However, these bosses are tough even for seasoned Cuphead players, and Esther Winchester is no exception.

How to Beat Esther Winchester in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

1st Phase

In the starting phase, Esther will move up and down between two levels of a saloon, either firing drops of snake oil or throwing out a rope to lasso a cactus. For the snake oil, just stick to the left half of the screen to dodge it and when she tosses the rope, go to either the top or bottom to escape. Vultures will also drop dynamite that explodes into three projectiles and then two more. Finally, watch for the tiny winged horses that fly through and fire off a projectile just before they leave.

2nd Phase

Now Cuphead‘s Esther Winchester takes up the entire screen herself as she operates a vacuum cleaner. She will suck in the garbage and the player as she readies her attack, meaning you’ll have to resist the suction and dodge the debris while firing. Next, she’ll blast it all out, raining down debris for the player to evade. It can be tricky to avoid it all but stick with it, and you’ll get it down in no time.

3rd Phase

After being sucked into her own vacuum, Esther will begin running on all fours and spitting out tins of beef. The tins will all have a propeller on one side and sausage links on the other. You wanna fly around the propeller side to avoid being hit by these, but you can also just dodge the sausage in many cases as well. She’ll also occasionally fly during this phase and will spit out steaks in a circular arc for you to dodge.

4th Phase

This Cuphead phase can be a little more daunting but just watch the links closely as they scissor up and down the screen. When they close on you, you just have to be at one of the skinny points to avoid damage. Keep weaving through these links while firing and avoiding the hot peppers she spits out in groupings of five to win the fight for good.