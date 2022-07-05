Raft: How To Make Honey | The Best Hunger Item In The Game

Honey is the closest thing you’ll find to a superfood in Raft. Honey fills your hunger and thirst meters. Honey gives you a hunger buff. And honey can be produced infinitely once you’ve collected your first beehive. You can eat honey to stay alive longer or refine it and turn honey into biofuel for your engines. Once you’ve begun your honey factory, you’ll be swimming in the sweet golden nectar — and you’ll want to get on that as early as possible. Here you’ll find a basic overview explaining how to find bees and begin your honey farm.

Too bad creating a working beehive isn’t so easy. There are multiple steps and requirements you’ll need to fulfill before you can keep your honey empire going smooth. This is everything you need to know.

How To Find & Catch Bees

Bees are a rare commodity. Like livestock, bees can be captured and “tamed” to produce honeycombs. Honeycombs become honey — which can be eaten straight up without any further cooking. Before you can begin harvesting and farming bees, you’ll need to catch them.

How To Catch Bees : Bees are found on Evergreen Island biomes — these are large islands with green trees and forests. Bees will also appear on story islands like Balboa Island and Caravan Town . Bees spawn from Natural Beehives in groups called Bee Swarms . To catch a Bee Swarm, you need a Sweep Net .

Catching a Bee Swarm with a Sweep Net gives you 4-5 Bee Jars. You’ll need 15 Bee Jars total to start your first tamed Beehive. Catch x4 Bee Swarms with the Sweep Net to get started.

Sweep Net Recipe: x15 Plank, x6 Rope, x2 Vine Goo, x1 Bolt

How To Make Honey

Once you catch your first Bees and collect 15+ Bee Jars, you can make the Beehive. The Beehive is a station that needs to be “fed” flowers to produce honeycombs every 8 minutes.

Beehive Recipe: x20 Plank, x8 Plastic, x4 Clay, x2 Hinge, x15 Bee Jar

Craft a Beehive and place it on your raft. Place the Beehive next to a Crop Plot with Flowers. Flowers can be acquired from almost any island biome and planted in a Crop Plot. The number of flowers surrounding / near the Beehive will cause it to yield more honeycomb product. You need at least 3 flowers before a Beehive will produce.

Beehive Production : Beehives need to be surrounded with flowers to produce honeycombs. 3-5 Flowers: x1 Honeycomb Per 8 Minutes 6-11 Flowers: x2 Honeycomb Per 8 Minutes 12+ Flowers: x3 Honeycomb Per 8 Minutes

The flowers need to be alive to count. They don’t need to be blooming. The flowers can be at any stage and still count toward the total number of flowers. When the Beehive is ready to be harvested, it will be dripping honey from the sides. You can use Small Crop Plots to plant flowers. Surround your Beehives with flowers for best results.

Once you have honeycomb, you can begin to make honey.

Honey Recipe : x6 Honeycomb, x1 Glass Produces x2 Honey .

Don’t forget to research Honey at the Research Table. Honey is a key component in Healing Salve, making honey one of the most important commodities in the game. You can also easily produce plenty for consumption. Once you have three Beehives on your raft, you can produce x9 Honeycombs every 10~ minutes. Squeeze all the flowers you can into range of the Beehives and you’ll be swimming in sweet gold.