Cuphead: How To Give Yourself Double HP With This Secret Developer Cheat Code

Summon the Djimmi in any version of Cuphead to give yourself bonus XP. There’s a secret genie that grants wishes — but you’re stuck with a limited amount before beating the game. Still, if you’re struggling against bosses or want to give yourself a bonus when attempting to complete the insanely difficult Cursed Relic challenge — learn more about that here — then you’ll need the Djimmi’s help.

This hidden developer cheat code works on all versions of Cuphead and can be accessed on the regular island or in the DLC. The cheat gives you one run with double HP and works on Simple and Regular difficulty. That’s very good news for some players. The final boss is only available to players that have completed Regular Mode levels. If you’re stuck at Simple and can’t progress, these cheat codes might help you overcome the impossible. Here’s how it works.

Developer Cheat Code | Double HP

Djimmi is a special hidden character you can summon at any point on the map. The cheat doubles your HP for boss fights — but the effect only lasts a limited amount of time. If you win a fight, your HP will be reset to normal, and you’ll need to perform the cheat again. This works in both the vanilla game and in the DLC.

How To Summon Djimmi : Spin in tight circles on the world map rapidly. Keep spinning until the genie is summoned.

If you’re playing like normal, you’ll gain a full 6 HP to defeat bosses. And you can repeat the battles as many times as you need to. Save these wishes for extremely difficult boss fights like King Dice or the Devil. You’ll be glad you did.

If you’re attempting a Cursed Relic run, you’ll be stuck with 1 HP — using this cheat, you can have 2 HP. Not bad!