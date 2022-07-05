Cuphead: Delicious Last Course DLC – How To Unlock The Divine Relic | Cursed Relic Guide

To repair the Cursed Relic and unlock the Divine Relic, you must complete a grueling challenge in Cuphead. This strange charm is exclusive to the Delicious Last Course and gives players hungry for even more tough boss battles an extra quest to complete. The mission to repair the Broken Relic, turn it into the Cursed Relic, and finally create the Divine Relic is long — but not nearly as difficult as it seems at first. If you’re looking for help and want to unlock the “Paladin” Achievement / Trophy, check out the full guide below.

Paladin Achievement / Trophy Guide | Fix The Cursed Relic

The “Paladin” quest is only available in the Delicious Last Course DLC

How To Get The Cursed Relic :

: Purchase the “Broken Relic” from the DLC shop for 1 coin.

Talk to the three contest winners on the world map. Talk to the 1st Place Winner, then 2nd Place, then 3rd Place.

Note the directions in their dialogue. This is a hidden code. Ex: Up Right, Down Left, Up

The directions are randomized . Interact with the nine gravestones in the cemetery in the order listed.

. Interact with the nine gravestones in the cemetery in the order listed. Defeat the boss to turn the Broken Relic into the Cursed Relic.

If you interact with the correct grave, a ghost will appear. Get all three in the right order and a portal will appear in the center of the graveyard. Defeating the boss will unlock the Cursed Relic.

The Cursed Relic, when equipped, gives your character 1 HP and makes a random weapon type shoot every time you press the fire button. You’ll also gain +1 HP for every x3 Parries.

How To Repair The Cursed Relic :

: To repair the Cursed Relic , you must defeat 7 bosses with the Cursed Relic equipped .

, you must with the . You must fight the bosses on Regular difficulty .

. Any bosses count. You can fight bosses in the regular islands or the DLC. You can even focus on the very first bosses — they’re far, far easier to beat.

Remember that you gain +1 HP for every three parries with the Cursed Relic equipped, so start parrying early and often. You can also give yourself 2 HP by summoning the genie. Spin around on the world map to summon the genie. If you’ve completed the story, you can make an infinite number of wishes.

The Divine Relic is a powerful charm that grants various abilities all at the same time.