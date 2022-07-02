Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course — How to Find the Secret Boss

While the base game alone of Cuphead is packed with a ton of bullet hell bosses and challenging stages to surpass, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course features even more tough bosses and challenges for you to overcome. However, one of them is exceptionally well-hidden, and that’s the one we’re going to help you find here. Read on to find out how to unlock the secret final boss of this DLC.

How to Find the Secret Boss in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

The first thing you’re going to have to do is get some coins to access this hidden boss. The easiest place to get a few quick is to talk to the paper boy or go fight a boss up the ladder to the King’s Leap. However you happen to snag yourself a coin, head to the shop next, and buy the Broken Relic, then equip it from the menu.

Now you’re going to want to walk on over to the three characters who placed in the mountain-climbing competition. Talk to them in this order: 1st, 2nd, 3rd. Each will give you a direction, but the directions are randomized, so either write them down or memorize them in order. The directions will be things like upper right, left, down, or up.

Now you want to head to the graveyard of the Cuphead DLC and start from the middle gravestone. Go to the three graves in order and press the confirm/talk button to make three ghosts pop up. If you’ve done it right, a portal will appear, and you’ll be asked if you want to take a nap. Select yes to battle God and the Devil together in this epic final encounter. Don’t worry if the boss is too tough or if you want to come back and try again later, as the fight will remain unlocked.